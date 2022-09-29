Blizzard begs WoW Classic players to once again skip an infamous lore quest

The Battle For The Undercity will go down in the World of Warcraft history as one of the most bugged quests. Initially launched with the Wrath of the Lich King expansion, the quests continued to give Blizzard headaches until its removal in Patch 4.0.3. Blizzard rolled its sleeves for the release of WOTLK Classic to have the quest in an immaculate state before the release, but even after tons of testing and bug fixing, the quest has, owing to the sudden surge of player and layer interactions, stayed prone to numerous errors.

According to Blizzard’s blue post, there are several game-breaking issues occurring during the assault that results in players getting stuck in a scenario while not being able to progress. Although this bug doesn’t happen each time players begin their assault, it’s still a significant issue that needs to be addressed. The devs are, as usual, working hard to fix the event as soon as possible, but these quick fixes probably won’t hit the live servers within the next few days. As a bandaid solution, you can now skip the entire event.

We advise you to wait until the quest is fixed because The Battle For The Undercity is a momentous lore quest. It follows the story of Putress, an ingenious apothecary behind the New Plague, Varimathras, a captured dread lord serving Sylvannas Windrunner, and their grand betrayal of Slyvannas to take over the Undercity. Desperate to regain the loyalty of the Undead, Sylvanas seeks help from the Horde, Warcheif Thrall, and your character to assault the Undercity and help her regain control of the city.