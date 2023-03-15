Blizzard bans 120,000 bots in WoW Classic and introduces Death Knight restrictions

While Blizzard Entertainment has been treating Dragonflight like its favorite child, showering it with much-needed changes and new patches, the Wrath of the Lich King Classic servers have been left to fend off for themselves as Death Knight bots plague both open-world and battlegrounds. After months of playing like this, Blizzard finally answered prayers from Classic players and banned 120,000 bots.

On March 14, the World of Warcraft devs put together a blue post on the official Blizzard forum explaining how almost 120,000 bot accounts were banned from both WOTLK Classic and Classic Era servers.

“Over the past few weeks, we’ve taken actions that removed almost 120,000 malicious accounts from the World of Warcraft ecosystem, including both Wrath of the Lich King Classic and Classic Era. This is in addition to our usual, ongoing banwaves, which often include actions against tens of thousands of accounts per week,” Blizzard said.

Since the botters are mainly using Death Knights as they start from level 55 and not from level one like other classes, Blizzard is introducing Death Knight character creation restriction. So now, you can’t create a Death Knight without at least having a single character that reached level 55 on your account.

Originally, WOTLK Classic players could make a Death Knight character whenever they wanted since Blizzard believed “it was very important for the launch of Wrath of the Lich King classic to give anyone who wanted to hop into this iconic expansion the ability to do so with as few barriers as possible.”

Now that the launch period is over, Blizzard is returning to the previous regime that was featured during the original WOTLK where you have to grind your heart out before you can create a minion of the Lich King that regained free will.