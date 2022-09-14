Blizzard adds 2 fresh realms to WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

World of Warcraft’s Wrath of the Lich King Classic pre-patch has been, to put it mildly, one of the most chaotic releases in the history of WoW due to mass bans, overcrowded servers with long queues, and Blizzard’s slow response time. Although all these factors took a toll on WoW’s incredibly loyal community, long queue times still remain the biggest unaddressed issue players have with WOTLK Classic since many of them regularly pay their subscription just to spend hours in queues.

On Sept. 13, Blizzard announced that WOTLK Classic is getting two fresh servers. While American servers are getting a PvP realm Angerforge, the European servers will get yet another troll realm, Jin’do.

Although this is a step in the right direction that might eventually save the release of WOTLK Classic from being a total trainwreck, Blizzard still has a long way to go before the game meets the bare minimum standards of little to no queue times.

Since even Blizzard itself said queue times might even get worse, and will reach an all-time high during the official global release on Sept. 26, it’s never been more important to address long queue times and server overpopulation to ensure somewhat smooth sailing on the day of release.

Hopefully, Blizzard will seriously consider the voiced community concerns and fix this deal-breaking persistent issue that even might put off the most loyal Blizzard fans.