Blizzard began its annual Summer Sale for digital services yesterday, and there is an abundance of deals gamers can get for World of Warcraft including both cosmetics and in-game services.

While pre-orders for the game’s latest expansion Dragonflight also started yesterday without being a part of the sale, players can get discounts on things like the Midsummer Night’s cosmetic pack, pets, and mounts. Most in-game cosmetics, mounts, and pets are all listed for about 50 percent off.

Additionally, players that are more interested in getting discounted in-game services can get things like transfers, race changes, and faction changes at a lower than normal rate. Meanwhile, players can get the game’s current expansion Shadowlands, and the Dark Portal pass for Burning Crusade Classic for a little bit cheaper as well.

Here are some of the best deals that you can get in World of Warcraft during Blizzard’s Summer Sale, which ends on July 4.

The best World of Warcraft Summer Sale deals

Shadowlands

While all of the raids of Shadowlands have already been released, and players who join now will have to catch up, buying the expansion is an opportunity to prepare for Dragonflight, which is set to release before the end of 2022.

The price of the expansion is 50 percent off during the Summer Sale, so players who sat out the expansion to this point can get a little taste of the Shadowlands for just $19.99. Meanwhile, the Heroic and Epic Editions of the game are $29.99 and $44.99, respectively. The original retail prices of the editions are $59.99 and $79.99.

The sale is a perfect opportunity to live the lore and experience parts of the story that you’ve missed out on before everyone heads to the Dragon Isles.

Burning Crusade

Similar to the discount on Shadowlands, the Dark Portal Pass in TBC Classic is half off for $19.99 and will give players a chance to level through the legacy expansion before the next expansion, Wrath of the Lich King Classic, releases later this year.

The pass comes with a level-58 character boost and weapon skill, as well as a mount and small amount of gold for players that want to head into the Outland. This is the most cost and time-efficient way players will be able to get a character leveled on Classic servers.

In-game services

Not all in-game services are discounted, but the ones that are discounted aren’t insignificant. If you’re in the middle of an identity crisis or need to start a new life on a different server, you’ll be able to do it for cheaper for the next couple of weeks.

Race changes, faction changes, and character transfers are all 30 percent during the summer sale, costing $17.50, $21, and $17.50, respectively. Faction and race changes are only available in retail WoW, and they cannot be done to toons on Classic servers.

However, with realm consolidation just around the corner, the reduced cost of realm transfers could prove to be valuable to players that want to make sure their characters end up where they want them to be once Wrath of the Lich King Classic begins.