Best Volatile Air farm in WoW Cataclysm Classic

One of the most valuable reagents in World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic is Volatile Air, largely due to how prominent it is in late-game crafting recipes.

Recommended Videos

There are volatile variants of every elemental reagent in Cataclysm, including Volatile Fire, among others, but Volatile Air is arguably the toughest to track down, as the mobs that drop it are few and far between. You’ll need to specifically go out of your way to farm Volatile Air if you want to stock your bags with it for crafting purposes.

Luckily, there are a few reliable Volatile Air farming locations in WoW Cataclysm Classic that you can frequent if you need more of the crafting ingredient.

Best Volatile Air farming spot in WoW Cataclysm Classic

The Vortex Pinnacle is full of mobs that drop Volatile Air. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most efficient way to farm Volatile Air in WoW Cataclysm Classic is by running the Vortex Pinnacle dungeon. The dungeon is filled with air elementals that can drop Volatile Air, and if you run the dungeon repeatedly, you’re going to earn Volatile Air on a passive basis. As long as you spend enough time inside the Vortex Pinnacle, you’re going to get Volatile Air.

If you’re level 85, you should be running the dungeon once per day on Heroic difficulty in order to maximize your chances of getting loot, and from there, you should set the dungeon to Normal difficulty and run it over and over again in order to farm Volatile Air. Heroic dungeons can only be run once daily, while Normal dungeons can be farmed indefinitely, so if you’re a min-maxer, you’re going to want to get at least one Heroic run every 24 hours.

Where to farm Volatile Air in Uldum

If you’re getting tired of running the Vortex Pinnacle or simply want to do some solo grinding for a bit, you can always head out into the world. However, there is only one reliable spot to farm Volatile Air outside of instanced content.

The best spot to farm Volatile Air in the open world is in Uldum, just west of the main questing hub of Ramhaken. You can farm Volatile Air at Orsis, mainly near coordinates [40, 43]. It’s in this area that air elemental mobs called “Scions of Al’Akir” are present, and each of them has a chance to drop Volatile Air. You can easily make your way around the area and clean up the mobs for a chance at getting some Volatile Air, although the rate at which you’ll earn stacks of the reagent will be lower than farming in the Vortex Pinnacle dungeon.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more