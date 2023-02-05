Fishing is one of the thirteen professions available in WoW Dragonflight—and it’s one of the ones that have received the most changes in this expansion. Mainly, you can now equip your Fishing Pole in your Fishing Journal as a profession tool rather than as a weapon in your primary weapon slot.

Best of all, fishing doesn’t require one of your profession slots as anyone can learn it. The downside, however, is that there are no specialization trees or points to earn and spend.

Fishing in Dragonflight is valuable and fun. You can catch fish for cooking ingredients and use nets to do so passively. This increases your chances of getting higher-quality items, which you can then sell at the Auction House.

Whether you’re looking to fish for fun or to complete quests, these are some of the best spots to fish in WoW Dragonflight.

Best fishing spots in Dragonflight, explained

The best spots to fish in WoW Dragonflight are subjective and depend on several factors, such as what you’re fishing for, your fishing level, and your Iskaara Tuskarr Renown level. Generally, fishing spots can be divided into three categories: Inland (generally freshwater), Coastal (generally saltwater), and Fishing Pools and Holes, which include special locked pools.

Best freshwater fishing spots

Inland fishing spots refer to water on land, usually containing fresh water. Some of the most common freshwater fish that can be caught in these locations include Temporal Dragonhead and Thousandbite Piranha. These fish are great as you can use or sell them as essential cooking reagents at the Auction House.

The best thing about the inland fishing spots is that there are many across the Dragon Isles. You can find several freshwater spots around Forkriver Crossing and Timberstep Outpost in the Ohn’ahran Plains. There are also some of them around the Ruby Lifepools and the Dragonscale Basecamp in The Waking Shores.

Best saltwater fishing spots

You can generally find saltwater fish at coastal fishing spots. Some of the most common saltwater fish include Aileron Seamoth and Cerulean Spinefish, which are also crucial cooking reagents to the cooking profession.

You can find several saltwater fishing spots in The Waking Shores along the coasts by the Wingrest Embassy and north and south of the Ruby Lifepools, and south of Brackenhide Hollow in The Azure Span.

Best fishing pools

Fishing Pools are unique in this category, as they will remain locked until you grow your Renown with the Iskaara Tuskarr. Once you level up your Renown, you will unlock different abilities and pools, each with unique items you can fish for. These include Magma Threshers, Prismatic Leapers, and Frosted Rimefin Tuna. And each of these is a precious crafting reagent.

The best place to find Magma Threshers is at the top of the Waking Shores near the Life-Binder Conservatory or the Scalecracker Keep, and you need to be a Renown 15 with the Iskaara Tuskarr to find them. For Prismatic Leapers, the top of the mountains at Maruukai in The Ohn’ahran Plains is the place to go once you’re a Renown 6 with the Iskaara Tuskarr. If you’re looking for Frosted Rimefin Tuna, go next to Grimtusk’s Fishing Hole in the Azure Span—for this one, you need to be a Renown 10 with the faction.