How to complete the Highland Fishing quest in WoW Dragonflight

Professions in World of Warcraft‘s newest expansion, Dragonflight, have been elevated to much higher significance, and have also been integrated into a more general, accessible gameplay loop.

This is true of both primary and secondary professions, with many recipes locked behind reputation, or Renown, tiers with the Dragon Isles’ various factions. If you want to progress your Fishing skill, you’ll find it’s inexorably tied to the Iskaara Tuskarr faction and building Renown with it. Not only will additional Renown open up special locked pools across the Dragon Isles, but it unlocks profession recipes for many professions, Fishing included.

Upon hitting Renown Six with the Iskaara Tuskarr faction, you will unlock the “Highlands Fishing” Order Advancement. It’s an account-wide unlock that gives WoW players access to fishing nodes in higher altitudes. Specifically, you can now catch Prismatic Leapers, which can be used in both Cooking and Milling.

The final, pivotal step is to complete the actual “Highland Fishing” quest which can be accepted and completed immediately by talking to Tuskarr NPC Tavio at coordinates 12.8, 49.2 in The Azure Span. Highland Fishing will unlock nodes with Prismatic Leaper Schools at new nodes.

Further down the line, Dragonflight players can in a similar fashion unlock Rimefin Tuna Pools by learning Ice Fishing at Iskaara Tuskarr Renown 10, and then Lava Fishing to unlock Magma Thresher Pools at Renown 15.