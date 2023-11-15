Best races for Rogues in WoW Dragonflight

Every race in the game can play as a Rogue, but some options are better than others.

Prior to the launch of the latest World of Warcraft expansion, Dragonflight, Blizzard made it possible for every race in the game to play a Rogue.

Of course, this still means some races are going to perform better than others as racial bonuses do play a part in your overall DPS. But with more options on the table, WoW players interested in playing a Rogue have more chances to branch out than ever before.

Blizzard does its best to make sure that racial abilities—both active and passive—are unique and flavorful but don’t have an incredible effect on the meta. Most of the time, racial abilities only really play a part at the highest levels of the game, with world first raiders and high-end PvP’ers only making a big deal out of racials.

As it goes with all classes, the discrepancy between different races is relatively negligible when it comes to Rogues, but there are still some classes that are going to be on the upper end of the spectrum. Here are the best Rogue races in WoW Dragonflight.

Best Alliance races for Rogues in WoW Dragonflight

Some of the best options for Alliance Rogues can be found in the Allied Races tab of the character creation screen, with Dark Iron Dwarf and Mechagnome being particularly decent options. Dark Iron Dwarves’ active racial ability, Fireblood, is a solid addition to any opening rotation, while Mechagnomes’ Combat Analysis racial passive can be a great “set-and-forget” type of ability that boosts your stats passively.

You could also look toward Humans as another viable option as the bonus to all secondary stats is extremely useful. Gnomes and their increased Haste bonus are also a strong option.

Best Horde races for Rogues in WoW Dragonflight

Vulpera are sneakily one of the best Rogue races in WoW. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Horde players have several strong options available to them, with Rogue being a relatively versatile class. Goblins are always going to be a reliable choice due to Rocket Jump and Rocket Barrage being extremely valuable mobility and DPS abilities, and their passive Haste bonus providing a flat damage boost.

Horde Allied Races are also extremely unique, with Mag’har Orcs, Zandalari Trolls, and Vulpera all having access to one-of-a-kind abilities that will cause your DPS to spike during combat. If you play any of those three races, you can use abilities like Ancestral Call, Embrace of Bwonsamdi (Passive), and Bag of Tricks to deal even more damage at the top of your rotation.