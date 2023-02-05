Best herbalism specialization in WoW Dragonflight

Professions have received significant updates in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, improving their content, user interface, and gameplay alike. Herbalism, one of the thirteen professions, has also been revamped: not only must players learn herbalism in Dragonflight to pick herbs, but they also have to carefully spend their Knowledge Points as it is not possible to change them once they’ve been used.

With these new changes, selecting the best specialization is crucial to make sure you’re not wasting your points and time. It also ensures you’re crafting the best items for yourself and can help you make gold through the Auction House.

Best herbalism specialization in Dragonflight, explained

For herbalism in Dragonflight, there are three specializations that you can choose from—Bountiful Harvest, Botany, and Mastering the Elements.

Botany

Botany improves the quality and quantity when picking herbs. One of the best things about maxing it out is that you can collect herbs while mounted across the Dragon Isles. For these reasons, this is the best herbalism specialization and should be chosen first. Once you’ve selected Botany, you can choose whether you’d like to sub-specialize in Cultivation or Conversance.

Cultivation improves your seed quantity gathers, improves seed type gathers, and increases your chances of collecting more herbs and Rousing Essences. Conversance helps you improve your herbalism tools, cultivate herbs on plant creatures, and increase your chances of looting Rousing elements on them.

Mastering the Elements

The Mastering the Elements specialization grants you +1 Skill per point when picking Elemental herbs. Interestingly, when you first pick an Elemental Herb and get Overload Elemental Herb, you can help reduce the twelve-hour cooldown of this spell by picking more Dragon Isle herbs.

And it helps to improve your Elemental herb-picking skills, which increases your chances of extracting more Rousing elements from them.

Once you’ve maxed out Botany, Mastering the Elements is an excellent specialization you should consider leveling.

Bountiful Harvest

Bountiful Harvest gives you an extra skill when you’re gathering herbs. You can refine herbs by combining five low-quality ones into the next higher-quality tier. You can also learn Fungiculture, Floriculture, Horticulture, and Arboriculture in this specialization. With these, you can improve your skill when picking specific herbs.

This means that you have a better chance of getting higher-quality herbs. It also enhances those herbs’ Profession Traits (Perception, Deftness, and Finesse).

Bountiful Harvest is a great specialization. However, it should be the last one you level, as the refining process doesn’t offer much initial value. If your goal is to earn money at the Auction House, you may benefit from the increased chances of gathering high-quality herbs, but there are other specializations you should consider first.