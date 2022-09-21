Best dungeons for leveling in WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Leveling via dungeons is perhaps the most popular way of gaining experience in World of Warcraft Classic. Blowing through instances at a speedy pace, farming mobs, only to run it right back and do it again is an efficient (albeit boring) way to level up your character.

When the mad dash to level 80 begins with the launch of Wrath Classic on Sept. 26, power-levelers will surely be running dungeons all the way through the expansion. In dungeons, mobs are plentiful, and other players won’t be directly competing with you for a chance to get experience. Everything you farm belongs solely to you and other members of your group.

Almost every zone in Wrath Classic has at least one dungeon that players can use to speed up their leveling process. Even if you are a standard leveler and use questing as your primary source of experience, dungeons can be a nice way to break things up. Many dungeons even offer quests, boosting your experience gains further.

Here are some of the best Wrath Classic dungeons to complete if you’re looking to gain experience at a quick rate and level up to level 80 quickly.

Utgarde Keep

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Utgarde Keep is the first dungeon players will likely encounter during their travels in Northrend, and for those who are looking to sustain their experience gains solely through dungeon grinding, it should serve as a reliable source of experience throughout the early-70s. Utgarde Keep should be a place where experience is plentiful until about level 73 when farming experience would be more effective in another dungeon.

Drak’tharon Keep

With enemies littered throughout the dungeon, Drak’tharon Keep in Zul’Drak is one of the more experience-rich instances in Wrath Classic. Each of its five bosses has a litany of trash mobs in between them that you can easily farm for experience each run. Plus, the runs shouldn’t take you this long in this dungeon since it’s a relatively quick instance to blow through.

Halls of Stone

Although the midsection of Halls of Stone can be relatively time-consuming, especially when trudging your way through the Brann Bronzebeard encounter, the dungeon still has enough enemies within that can make it worth your while when leveling.

The Nexus

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As one of the longest dungeons in Wrath of the Lich King, The Nexus easily has some of the most experience to be gained across all dungeons in the expansion. With three separate wings to get through, the dungeon should keep you occupied and consistently gaining experience. The Nexus is optimal for players leveling through the first few levels of the expansion and is easily accessible for those who picked Borean Tundra as their starting zone in Northrend.

Halls of Lightning

Toward the end of your travels in Northrend, the Halls of Lightning will become available for you to complete. This dungeon has countless mobs running around the entry hall of the dungeon, and even more past the Iron Crucible section of the dungeon all the way to the final boss’ chamber.