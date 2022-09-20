World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic dungeon guide

Wrath of the Lich King is a perfectly balanced and atmospheric World of Warcraft expansion epitomizing the descent into madness, an impossible-to-win battle between good and evil, and the culmination of intense sentiments like love and revenge. To complement and enrich this incredibly-developed story and the dusky, biting mood of Northrend, Blizzard Entertainment had to design immersive and versatile dungeons that will only continue to captivate our already curious minds.

For this reason, WOTLK dungeons were haunting lore-oriented instances that bravely tackled the psyche of the main characters like Arthas and Jaina Proudmoore and fleshed out both newly introduced and reintroduced races like Vrykul and Nerubians. On top of this, WOTLK dungeons have incredibly unique and epic encounters that are etched in the community’s memory for all times, with the most memorable ones being the Lich King encounter in Halls of Reflection, and vehicle-oriented encounters in Oculus.

To help you navigate the intensive and lore-rich dungeons of WOTLK Classic, we’ve assembled a guide that offers a deep dive into the minimum and optimal level requirements, quests, location and dungeon entrance, regular and rare bosses, and available loot table.

World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King dungeon guide

Utgarde Keep

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 67

Optimal level: 69 to 72

Quests: Disarmament, A Score to Settle (Horde only), Ingvar Must Die! (Horde only), and Into Utgarde! (Alliance only)

Location: Howling Fjord

Entrance: Utgarde Keep

Bosses: Prince Keleseth, Skarvald the Constructor, Dalronn the Controller, and Ingvar the Plunderer

Loot Table: Vrykul Shackles, Skein Woven Mantle, Keleseth’s Blade of Evocation, Reinforced Velvet Helm, Dragon Stabler’s Gauntlets, Arm Blade of Augelmir, Skarvald’s Dragonskin Habergeon, Chestplate of the Northern Lights, Ingvar’s Monolithic Cleaver, Holistic Patchwork Breeches, and Overlaid Chain Spaulders

The Nexus

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 68

Optimal level: 69 to 73

69 to 73 Quests: Have They No Shame?, Postponing the Inevitable, Quickening, Prisoner of War, and Proof of Demise: Keristrasza

Location: Borean Tundra

Entrance: Coldarra

Bosses: Commander Kolurg/Commander Stoutbeard, Grand Magus Telestra, Anomalus, Ormorok the Tree-Shaper, and Keristasza

Loot Table: Belt of Draconic Runes, Insulating Bindings, Wand of Shimmering Scales, Drakonid Arm Blade, Greaves of the Blue Flight, Chiseled Stalagmite Pauldrons, Cleated Ice Boots, Gauntlets of Serpent Scales, Tome of the Lore Keepers, Glacier Sharpened Vileblade, Attuned Crystalline Boots, Shoulderplates of the Beholder, and Band of Glittering Permafrost

Azjol-Nerub

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 70

Optimal level: 72 to 74

Quests: Don’t Forget the Eggs!, Death to the Traitor King, and Proof of Demise: Anub’arak (heroic only)

Location: Dragonblight

Entrance: Northwest of Stars’ Rest

Bosses: Krik’thir the Gatewatcher, Hadronox, and Anub’arak

Loot table: Cobweb Machete, Exquisite Spider-Silk Footwraps, Aura Focused Gauntlets, Life-Staff of the Web Lair, Spinneret Epaulets, Treads of Aspiring Heights, Charmed Silken Cord, Wing Cover Girdle, Signet of Arachnathid Command, and Anub’arak’s Broken Husk

Ahn’Kahet: The Old Kingdom

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 71

Optimal level: 73 to 75

Quests: The Faceless Ones, Funky Fungi, All Things in Good Time (Heroic only), and Proof of Demise: Herald Volazj (Heroic Daily)

Location: Dragonblight

Entrance: Northwest of Stars’ Rest

Bosses: Elder Nadox, Prince Taldaram, Amanitar(only heroic), Jedoga Shadowseeker, and Herald Volazj

Loot table: Blade of Nadox, Ahn’kahar Handwraps, Crawler-Emblem Belt, Gloves of the Blood Prince, Slasher’s Amulet, Talisman of Scourge Command, Battlechest of the Twilight Cult, Cloak of the Darkcaster, Jedoga’s Greatring, Mantle of Echoing Bats, Pyramid Embossed Belt, and Volazj’s Sabatons

Drak’Tharon Keep

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 72

Optimal level: 74 to 76

Quests: Search and Rescue, Head Games, Cleansing Drak’Tharon, and Proof of Demise: The Prophet Tharon’ja (Heroic Daily)

Location: Border between Grizzly Hills and Zul’Drak

Entrance: Drak’Tharon Keep

Bosses: Trollgore, Novos the Summoner, King Dred, and The Prophet Tharon’ja

Loot table: Troll Butcherer, Scytheclaw Boots, Berserker’s Horns, Darkweb Bindings, Infection Resistant Legguards, Brighthelm of Guarding, Summoner’s Stone Gavel, Robes of Novos, Crystal Pendant of Warding, Staff of the Great Reptile, Stable Master’s Breeches, Scabrous-Hide Helm, Tharon’ja’s Aegis, Helmet of Living Flesh, and Muradin’s Lost Greaves

The Violet Hold

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 73

Optimal level: 75 to 77

Quests: Discretion is Key, Containment, and Proof of Demise: Cyanigosa (Heroic only)

Location: Dalaran

Entrance: Violet Hold

Bosses: Erekem, Moragg, Ichoron, Xevozz, Lavanthor, Zuramat the Obliterator, and Cyanigosa

Loot table: Bindings of the Bastille, Girdle of the Mystical Prison, Incessant Torch, Trousers of the Arakkoa, Screeching Cape, Handguards of Rapid Pursuit, Spaulders of Ichoron, Prison Warden’s Shotgun, Lava Burn Gloves, Shoulderplates of the Beholder, Band of Eyes, Riot Shield, Xevozz’s Belt, Void Sentry Legplates, Pendant of Shadow Beams, Jailer’s Baton, Boots of the Portal Guardian, and Plate Claws of the Dragon

Gundrak

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 73

Optimal level: 76 to 78

Quests: One of a Kind, For Posterity, Gal’darah Must Pay, and Proof of Demise: Gal’darah (Heroic only)

Location: Zul’Drak

Entrance: Gundrak

Bosses: Slad’Ran, Drakkari Colossus, Moorabi, Eck the Ferocious, and Gal’ Darah

Loot table: Snowmelt Silken Cinch, Steel Bear Trap Bracers, Witch Doctor’s Wildstaff, Embroidered Gown of Zul’Drak, Cannibal’s Legguards, Drakkari Hunting Bow, Shoulderguards of the Ice Troll, Hauberk of Totemic Mastery, Frozen Scepter of Necromancy, Forlorn Breastplate of War, Arcane Focal Signet, Shroud of Akali, Amulet of the Stampede, and Gal’darah’s Signet

Halls of Stone

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 73

Optimal level: 77 to 79

Quests: Halls of Stone and Proof of Demise: Sjonnir The Ironshaper (Heroic only)

Location: Storm Peaks

Entrance: Ulduar

Bosses: Maiden of Grief, Krystallus, Tribunal of Ages, and Sjonnir the Ironshapper

Loot table: Unrelenting Blade, Rune Giant Bindings, Palladium Ring, Embrace of Sorrow, Chain of Fiery Orbs, Ringlet of Repose, Leggings of Burning Gleam, Hollow Geode Helm, Brann’s Lost Mining Helmet, Cosmos Vestments, Constellation Leggings, Linked Armor of the Sphere, Static Cowl, Ironshaper’s Legplates, and Amulet of Wills

Halls of Lightning

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 75

Optimal level: 78 to 80

Quests: Loken’s Lackeys, The Reckoning, Whatever it Takes, Diametrically Opposed, Timear Foresees Titanium Vanguards in your Future! (Dungeon Daily), and Proof of Demise: Loken (Heroic only)

Location: Storm Peaks

Entrance: Ulduar

Bosses: General Bjarngrim, Volkhan, Ionar, and Loken

Loot table: Sash of the Hardened Watcher, Boots of the Terrestrial Guardian, Storming Vortex Bracers, Hardened Vrykul Throwing Axe, Mantle of Electrical Charges, Bjarngrim Family Signet, Hewn Sparring Quarterstaff, Eternally Folded Blade, Volkhan’s Hood, Kilt of Molten Golems, Cape of Seething Steam, Thundercloud Grasps, Tornado Cuffs, Ionar’s Girdle, Pauldrons of the Lightning Revenant, Ancient Measuring Rod, Projectile Activator, Raiments of the Titans, Hood of the Furtive Assassin, Leather-Braced Chain Leggings, Fists of Loken, Chaotic Spiral Amulet, Seal of the Pantheon, and Design: Eternal Earthsiege Diamond

The Culling of Stratholme

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 75

Optimal level: 78 to 80

Quests: Dispelling Illusions, A Royal Escort, Timear Foresees Infinite Agents in your Future! (Dungeon Daily), and Proof of Demise: Mal’Ganis(Heroic only)

Location: Tanaris

Entrance: Caverns of Time

Bosses: Meathook, Salramm the Fleshcrafter, Chrono-Lord Epoch, and Mal’Ganis

Loot table: King’s Square Bracers, Epaulets of Market Row, Crusader’s Square Pauldrons, Meathook’s Slicer, Kilt of Sewn Flesh, Slaughterhouse Sabatons, Enchanted Wire Stitching, Waistband of the Thuzadin, Spiked Metal Cilice, Flowing Cloak of Command, Tome of Salramm, Sempiternal Staff, Ouroboros Belt, Treads of Altered History, Necklace of the Chrono-Lord, Beguiling Scepter, Dreadlord’s Blade, Leeka’s Shield, Demonic Fabric Bands, Gloves of Northern Lordaeron, Gauntlets of Dark Conversion, and Soul Preserver

The Oculus

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 75

Optimal level: 79 to 80

Quests: The Struggle Persists, A Unified Front, Mage-Lord Urom, A Wing and a Prayer, Timear Foresees Centrifuge Constructs in your Future! (Dungeon Daily), and Proof of Demise: Ley-Guardian Eregos (Heroic only)

Location: Borean Tundra

Location: Coldarra

Bosses: Drakos the Interrogator, Varos Cloudstrider, Mage-Lord Urom, and Ley-Guardian Eregos

Loot table: Ring-Lord’s Leggings, Ley-Whelphide Belt, Bindings of the Construct, Lifeblade of Belgaristrasz, Verdisa’s Cuffs of Dreaming, Runic Cage Chestpiece, Timeless Beads of Eternos, Gloves of the Azure-Lord, Horned Helm of Varos, Wing Commander’s Breastplate, Centrifuge Core Cloak, The Conjurer’s Slippers, Sidestepping Handguards, Spaulders of Skillful Maneuvers, Girdle of Obscuring, Malygos’ Favor, Wyrmclaw Battleaxe, Vestments of the Scholar, Headguard of Westrift, Eregos’ Ornamented Chestguard, Helm of the Ley-Guardian, Design: Bracing Earthsiege Diamond, Dragonflight Great-Ring, and Tome of Arcane Phenomena

Utgarde Pinnacle

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 75

Optimal level: 79 to 80

Quests: Junk in My Trunk, Vengeance Be Mine!, Timear Foresees Ymirjar Berserkers in your Future! (Dungeon Daily), and Proof of Demise: King Ymiron (Heroic Daily)

Location: Howling Fjord

Entrance: Utgarde Keep

Bosses: Svala Sorrowgrave, Gortok Palehoof, Skadi the Ruthless, and King Ymiron

Loot table: Tundra Wolf Boots, Dragonflayer Seer’s Bindings, Berserker’s Sabatons, Brazier Igniter, Ritualistic Athame, Tear-Linked Gauntlets, Svala’s Bloodied Shackles, Trophy Gatherer, Reanimated Armor, Shroud of Resurrection, Seal of Valgarde, Silken Amice of the Ymirjar, Drake Rider’s Tunic, Harpooner’s Striders, Amulet of Deflected Blows, Jeweled Coronation Sword, Tor’s Crest, Ymiron’s Blade, Ceremonial Pyre Mantle, Ancient Royal Legguards, Crown of Forgotten Kings, Design: Austere Earthsiege Diamond, Signet of Ranulf, and Vestige of Haldor

Forge of Souls

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 78

Optimal level: 80

Quests: Inside the Frozen Citadel and Echoes of Tortured Souls

Location: Icecrown

Entrance: Icecrown Citadel

Bosses: Bronjahm and Devourer of Souls

Loot table: Lucky Old Sun, Minister’s Number One Legplates, Seven Stormy Mornings, Bewildering Shoulderpads, Robes of the Cheating Heart, Cold Sweat Grips, Papa’s New Bag, Papa’s Brand New Bag, Heartshiver, Tower of the Mouldering Corpse, Blood Boil Lancet, Lost Reliquary Chestguard, Sollerets of Suffering, Legplates of Frozen Granite, Soul Screaming Boots, Essence of Anger, Accursed Crawling Cape, Spiteful Signet, and Coil of Missing Gems

Pit of Saron

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 78

Optimal level: 80

Quests: The Pit of Saron, The Path to the Citadel, and Deliverance from the Pit

Location: Icecrown

Entrance: Icecrown Citadel

Bosses: Ick & Krick, Forgemaster Garfrost, and Scourge Lord Tyrannus

Loot table: Garfrost’s Two-Ton Hammer, Unspeakable Secret, Polished Mirror Helm, Flayer’s Black Belt, Ice-Steeped Sandals, Ring of Carnelian and Bone, Krick’s Beetle Stabber, Bent Gold Belt, Scabrous Zombie Leather Belt, Black Dragonskin Breeches, Wristguards of Subterranean Moss, Purloined Wedding Ring, Rimebane Rifle, Protector of Frigid Souls, Skeleton Lord’s Cranium, Scourgelord’s Frigid Chestplate, Horns of the Spurned Val’kyr, Gondria’s Spectral Bracer, Shroud of Rime, Shaggy Wyrmleather Leggings, Rimewoven Silks, Cloak of the Fallen Cardinal, and Painfully Sharp Choker

Halls of Reflection

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimal level: 78

Optimal level: 80

Quests: Frostmourne and Wrath of the Lich King

Location: Icecrown

Entrance: Icecrown Citadel

Bosses: Falric, Marwyn, and Escape from Arthas

Loot table: Ghoulslicer, Valonforth’s Tarnished Pauldrons, Muddied Boots of Brill, Fallen Sentry’s Hood, Marwyn’s Macabre Fingertips, Eerie Runeblade Polisher, Splintered Door of the Citadel, Splintered Icecrown Parapet, Frostsworn Bone Leggings, Mitts of Burning Hail, Carpal Tunnelers, Frayed Abomination Stitching Shoulders, Hate-Forged Cleaver, Crypt Fiend Slayer, and Chilled Heart of the Glacier

Trial of the Champion

Image via Blizzard Entertainment