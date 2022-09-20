World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic dungeon guide

Wrath of the Lich King is a perfectly balanced and atmospheric World of Warcraft expansion epitomizing the descent into madness, an impossible-to-win battle between good and evil, and the culmination of intense sentiments like love and revenge. To complement and enrich this incredibly-developed story and the dusky, biting mood of Northrend, Blizzard Entertainment had to design immersive and versatile dungeons that will only continue to captivate our already curious minds.
For this reason, WOTLK dungeons were haunting lore-oriented instances that bravely tackled the psyche of the main characters like Arthas and Jaina Proudmoore and fleshed out both newly introduced and reintroduced races like Vrykul and Nerubians. On top of this, WOTLK dungeons have incredibly unique and epic encounters that are etched in the community’s memory for all times, with the most memorable ones being the Lich King encounter in Halls of Reflection, and vehicle-oriented encounters in Oculus.
To help you navigate the intensive and lore-rich dungeons of WOTLK Classic, we’ve assembled a guide that offers a deep dive into the minimum and optimal level requirements, quests, location and dungeon entrance, regular and rare bosses, and available loot table.
World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King dungeon guide
Utgarde Keep
- Minimal level: 67
- Optimal level: 69 to 72
- Quests: Disarmament, A Score to Settle (Horde only), Ingvar Must Die! (Horde only), and Into Utgarde! (Alliance only)
- Location: Howling Fjord
- Entrance: Utgarde Keep
- Bosses: Prince Keleseth, Skarvald the Constructor, Dalronn the Controller, and Ingvar the Plunderer
- Loot Table: Vrykul Shackles, Skein Woven Mantle, Keleseth’s Blade of Evocation, Reinforced Velvet Helm, Dragon Stabler’s Gauntlets, Arm Blade of Augelmir, Skarvald’s Dragonskin Habergeon, Chestplate of the Northern Lights, Ingvar’s Monolithic Cleaver, Holistic Patchwork Breeches, and Overlaid Chain Spaulders
The Nexus
- Minimal level: 68
- Optimal level: 69 to 73
- Quests: Have They No Shame?, Postponing the Inevitable, Quickening, Prisoner of War, and Proof of Demise: Keristrasza
- Location: Borean Tundra
- Entrance: Coldarra
- Bosses: Commander Kolurg/Commander Stoutbeard, Grand Magus Telestra, Anomalus, Ormorok the Tree-Shaper, and Keristasza
- Loot Table: Belt of Draconic Runes, Insulating Bindings, Wand of Shimmering Scales, Drakonid Arm Blade, Greaves of the Blue Flight, Chiseled Stalagmite Pauldrons, Cleated Ice Boots, Gauntlets of Serpent Scales, Tome of the Lore Keepers, Glacier Sharpened Vileblade, Attuned Crystalline Boots, Shoulderplates of the Beholder, and Band of Glittering Permafrost
Azjol-Nerub
- Minimal level: 70
- Optimal level: 72 to 74
- Quests: Don’t Forget the Eggs!, Death to the Traitor King, and Proof of Demise: Anub’arak (heroic only)
- Location: Dragonblight
- Entrance: Northwest of Stars’ Rest
- Bosses: Krik’thir the Gatewatcher, Hadronox, and Anub’arak
- Loot table: Cobweb Machete, Exquisite Spider-Silk Footwraps, Aura Focused Gauntlets, Life-Staff of the Web Lair, Spinneret Epaulets, Treads of Aspiring Heights, Charmed Silken Cord, Wing Cover Girdle, Signet of Arachnathid Command, and Anub’arak’s Broken Husk
Ahn’Kahet: The Old Kingdom
- Minimal level: 71
- Optimal level: 73 to 75
- Quests: The Faceless Ones, Funky Fungi, All Things in Good Time (Heroic only), and Proof of Demise: Herald Volazj (Heroic Daily)
- Location: Dragonblight
- Entrance: Northwest of Stars’ Rest
- Bosses: Elder Nadox, Prince Taldaram, Amanitar(only heroic), Jedoga Shadowseeker, and Herald Volazj
- Loot table: Blade of Nadox, Ahn’kahar Handwraps, Crawler-Emblem Belt, Gloves of the Blood Prince, Slasher’s Amulet, Talisman of Scourge Command, Battlechest of the Twilight Cult, Cloak of the Darkcaster, Jedoga’s Greatring, Mantle of Echoing Bats, Pyramid Embossed Belt, and Volazj’s Sabatons
Drak’Tharon Keep
- Minimal level: 72
- Optimal level: 74 to 76
- Quests: Search and Rescue, Head Games, Cleansing Drak’Tharon, and Proof of Demise: The Prophet Tharon’ja (Heroic Daily)
- Location: Border between Grizzly Hills and Zul’Drak
- Entrance: Drak’Tharon Keep
- Bosses: Trollgore, Novos the Summoner, King Dred, and The Prophet Tharon’ja
- Loot table: Troll Butcherer, Scytheclaw Boots, Berserker’s Horns, Darkweb Bindings, Infection Resistant Legguards, Brighthelm of Guarding, Summoner’s Stone Gavel, Robes of Novos, Crystal Pendant of Warding, Staff of the Great Reptile, Stable Master’s Breeches, Scabrous-Hide Helm, Tharon’ja’s Aegis, Helmet of Living Flesh, and Muradin’s Lost Greaves
The Violet Hold
- Minimal level: 73
- Optimal level: 75 to 77
- Quests: Discretion is Key, Containment, and Proof of Demise: Cyanigosa (Heroic only)
- Location: Dalaran
- Entrance: Violet Hold
- Bosses: Erekem, Moragg, Ichoron, Xevozz, Lavanthor, Zuramat the Obliterator, and Cyanigosa
- Loot table: Bindings of the Bastille, Girdle of the Mystical Prison, Incessant Torch, Trousers of the Arakkoa, Screeching Cape, Handguards of Rapid Pursuit, Spaulders of Ichoron, Prison Warden’s Shotgun, Lava Burn Gloves, Shoulderplates of the Beholder, Band of Eyes, Riot Shield, Xevozz’s Belt, Void Sentry Legplates, Pendant of Shadow Beams, Jailer’s Baton, Boots of the Portal Guardian, and Plate Claws of the Dragon
Gundrak
- Minimal level: 73
- Optimal level: 76 to 78
- Quests: One of a Kind, For Posterity, Gal’darah Must Pay, and Proof of Demise: Gal’darah (Heroic only)
- Location: Zul’Drak
- Entrance: Gundrak
- Bosses: Slad’Ran, Drakkari Colossus, Moorabi, Eck the Ferocious, and Gal’ Darah
- Loot table: Snowmelt Silken Cinch, Steel Bear Trap Bracers, Witch Doctor’s Wildstaff, Embroidered Gown of Zul’Drak, Cannibal’s Legguards, Drakkari Hunting Bow, Shoulderguards of the Ice Troll, Hauberk of Totemic Mastery, Frozen Scepter of Necromancy, Forlorn Breastplate of War, Arcane Focal Signet, Shroud of Akali, Amulet of the Stampede, and Gal’darah’s Signet
Halls of Stone
- Minimal level: 73
- Optimal level: 77 to 79
- Quests: Halls of Stone and Proof of Demise: Sjonnir The Ironshaper (Heroic only)
- Location: Storm Peaks
- Entrance: Ulduar
- Bosses: Maiden of Grief, Krystallus, Tribunal of Ages, and Sjonnir the Ironshapper
- Loot table: Unrelenting Blade, Rune Giant Bindings, Palladium Ring, Embrace of Sorrow, Chain of Fiery Orbs, Ringlet of Repose, Leggings of Burning Gleam, Hollow Geode Helm, Brann’s Lost Mining Helmet, Cosmos Vestments, Constellation Leggings, Linked Armor of the Sphere, Static Cowl, Ironshaper’s Legplates, and Amulet of Wills
Halls of Lightning
- Minimal level: 75
- Optimal level: 78 to 80
- Quests: Loken’s Lackeys, The Reckoning, Whatever it Takes, Diametrically Opposed, Timear Foresees Titanium Vanguards in your Future! (Dungeon Daily), and Proof of Demise: Loken (Heroic only)
- Location: Storm Peaks
- Entrance: Ulduar
- Bosses: General Bjarngrim, Volkhan, Ionar, and Loken
- Loot table: Sash of the Hardened Watcher, Boots of the Terrestrial Guardian, Storming Vortex Bracers, Hardened Vrykul Throwing Axe, Mantle of Electrical Charges, Bjarngrim Family Signet, Hewn Sparring Quarterstaff, Eternally Folded Blade, Volkhan’s Hood, Kilt of Molten Golems, Cape of Seething Steam, Thundercloud Grasps, Tornado Cuffs, Ionar’s Girdle, Pauldrons of the Lightning Revenant, Ancient Measuring Rod, Projectile Activator, Raiments of the Titans, Hood of the Furtive Assassin, Leather-Braced Chain Leggings, Fists of Loken, Chaotic Spiral Amulet, Seal of the Pantheon, and Design: Eternal Earthsiege Diamond
The Culling of Stratholme
- Minimal level: 75
- Optimal level: 78 to 80
- Quests: Dispelling Illusions, A Royal Escort, Timear Foresees Infinite Agents in your Future! (Dungeon Daily), and Proof of Demise: Mal’Ganis(Heroic only)
- Location: Tanaris
- Entrance: Caverns of Time
- Bosses: Meathook, Salramm the Fleshcrafter, Chrono-Lord Epoch, and Mal’Ganis
- Loot table: King’s Square Bracers, Epaulets of Market Row, Crusader’s Square Pauldrons, Meathook’s Slicer, Kilt of Sewn Flesh, Slaughterhouse Sabatons, Enchanted Wire Stitching, Waistband of the Thuzadin, Spiked Metal Cilice, Flowing Cloak of Command, Tome of Salramm, Sempiternal Staff, Ouroboros Belt, Treads of Altered History, Necklace of the Chrono-Lord, Beguiling Scepter, Dreadlord’s Blade, Leeka’s Shield, Demonic Fabric Bands, Gloves of Northern Lordaeron, Gauntlets of Dark Conversion, and Soul Preserver
The Oculus
- Minimal level: 75
- Optimal level: 79 to 80
- Quests: The Struggle Persists, A Unified Front, Mage-Lord Urom, A Wing and a Prayer, Timear Foresees Centrifuge Constructs in your Future! (Dungeon Daily), and Proof of Demise: Ley-Guardian Eregos (Heroic only)
- Location: Borean Tundra
- Location: Coldarra
- Bosses: Drakos the Interrogator, Varos Cloudstrider, Mage-Lord Urom, and Ley-Guardian Eregos
- Loot table: Ring-Lord’s Leggings, Ley-Whelphide Belt, Bindings of the Construct, Lifeblade of Belgaristrasz, Verdisa’s Cuffs of Dreaming, Runic Cage Chestpiece, Timeless Beads of Eternos, Gloves of the Azure-Lord, Horned Helm of Varos, Wing Commander’s Breastplate, Centrifuge Core Cloak, The Conjurer’s Slippers, Sidestepping Handguards, Spaulders of Skillful Maneuvers, Girdle of Obscuring, Malygos’ Favor, Wyrmclaw Battleaxe, Vestments of the Scholar, Headguard of Westrift, Eregos’ Ornamented Chestguard, Helm of the Ley-Guardian, Design: Bracing Earthsiege Diamond, Dragonflight Great-Ring, and Tome of Arcane Phenomena
Utgarde Pinnacle
- Minimal level: 75
- Optimal level: 79 to 80
- Quests: Junk in My Trunk, Vengeance Be Mine!, Timear Foresees Ymirjar Berserkers in your Future! (Dungeon Daily), and Proof of Demise: King Ymiron (Heroic Daily)
- Location: Howling Fjord
- Entrance: Utgarde Keep
- Bosses: Svala Sorrowgrave, Gortok Palehoof, Skadi the Ruthless, and King Ymiron
- Loot table: Tundra Wolf Boots, Dragonflayer Seer’s Bindings, Berserker’s Sabatons, Brazier Igniter, Ritualistic Athame, Tear-Linked Gauntlets, Svala’s Bloodied Shackles, Trophy Gatherer, Reanimated Armor, Shroud of Resurrection, Seal of Valgarde, Silken Amice of the Ymirjar, Drake Rider’s Tunic, Harpooner’s Striders, Amulet of Deflected Blows, Jeweled Coronation Sword, Tor’s Crest, Ymiron’s Blade, Ceremonial Pyre Mantle, Ancient Royal Legguards, Crown of Forgotten Kings, Design: Austere Earthsiege Diamond, Signet of Ranulf, and Vestige of Haldor
Forge of Souls
- Minimal level: 78
- Optimal level: 80
- Quests: Inside the Frozen Citadel and Echoes of Tortured Souls
- Location: Icecrown
- Entrance: Icecrown Citadel
- Bosses: Bronjahm and Devourer of Souls
- Loot table: Lucky Old Sun, Minister’s Number One Legplates, Seven Stormy Mornings, Bewildering Shoulderpads, Robes of the Cheating Heart, Cold Sweat Grips, Papa’s New Bag, Papa’s Brand New Bag, Heartshiver, Tower of the Mouldering Corpse, Blood Boil Lancet, Lost Reliquary Chestguard, Sollerets of Suffering, Legplates of Frozen Granite, Soul Screaming Boots, Essence of Anger, Accursed Crawling Cape, Spiteful Signet, and Coil of Missing Gems
Pit of Saron
- Minimal level: 78
- Optimal level: 80
- Quests: The Pit of Saron, The Path to the Citadel, and Deliverance from the Pit
- Location: Icecrown
- Entrance: Icecrown Citadel
- Bosses: Ick & Krick, Forgemaster Garfrost, and Scourge Lord Tyrannus
- Loot table: Garfrost’s Two-Ton Hammer, Unspeakable Secret, Polished Mirror Helm, Flayer’s Black Belt, Ice-Steeped Sandals, Ring of Carnelian and Bone, Krick’s Beetle Stabber, Bent Gold Belt, Scabrous Zombie Leather Belt, Black Dragonskin Breeches, Wristguards of Subterranean Moss, Purloined Wedding Ring, Rimebane Rifle, Protector of Frigid Souls, Skeleton Lord’s Cranium, Scourgelord’s Frigid Chestplate, Horns of the Spurned Val’kyr, Gondria’s Spectral Bracer, Shroud of Rime, Shaggy Wyrmleather Leggings, Rimewoven Silks, Cloak of the Fallen Cardinal, and Painfully Sharp Choker
Halls of Reflection
- Minimal level: 78
- Optimal level: 80
- Quests: Frostmourne and Wrath of the Lich King
- Location: Icecrown
- Entrance: Icecrown Citadel
- Bosses: Falric, Marwyn, and Escape from Arthas
- Loot table: Ghoulslicer, Valonforth’s Tarnished Pauldrons, Muddied Boots of Brill, Fallen Sentry’s Hood, Marwyn’s Macabre Fingertips, Eerie Runeblade Polisher, Splintered Door of the Citadel, Splintered Icecrown Parapet, Frostsworn Bone Leggings, Mitts of Burning Hail, Carpal Tunnelers, Frayed Abomination Stitching Shoulders, Hate-Forged Cleaver, Crypt Fiend Slayer, and Chilled Heart of the Glacier
Trial of the Champion
- Minimal level: 80
- Optimal level: 80
- Quests: Proof of Demise: The Black Knight (Heroic Daily)
- Location: Icecrown
- Entrance: The Argent Tournament
- Bosses: Grand Champions, Eadric the Pure, Argent Confessor Paletress, The Black Knight
- Loot table: Belt of Fierce Competition, Bindings of the Wicked, Helm of the Bested Gallant, Legguards of Abandoned Fealty, Scale Boots of the Outlander, Binding of the Tranquil Glade, Tears of the Vanquished, Abyssal Rune, Mantle of Gnarled Overgrowth, Gloves of the Argent Fanatic, Leggings of Brazen Trespass, Carapace of Grim Visions, Belt of the Churning Blaze, Leggings of the Haggard Apprentice, Signet of Purity, Breastplate of the Imperial Joust, and Greaves of the Grand Paladin