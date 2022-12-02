Basic Phial and Potion Experimentation not working in WoW Dragonflight, explained

Despite Dragonflight having overwhelmingly positive reactions from the World of Warcraft community, the game still has tons of bugs that Blizzard Entertainment is fixing retroactively. The latest bug is related to Alchemy and Basic Phial Experimentation, Basic Potion Experimentation, Advanced Phial Experimentation, and Advanced Potion Experimentation.

Since players have repeatedly been having issues with the following recipes, Blizzard has temporarily disabled them. If you’re struggling to craft these recipes to level up your Alchemy, here’s what went wrong and why Blizzard temporarily disabled these recipes.

Are Basic Phial and Potion Experimentation bugged in WoW Dragonflight?

The short answer is yes, Basic Phial and Potion Experimentation, as well as their Advanced iterations, Advanced Phial Experimentation and Advanced Potion Experimentation, are bugged. A large majority of players reported they can’t execute crafting these recipes, although they have all the materials ready. When they click on the button Experiment or Keep Experimenting, nothing happens. Reloading, relogging, and restarting the game does not help. The recipes worked normally until yesterday.

Did Blizzard fix Basic Phial and Potion Experimentation bugs in WoW Dragonflight?

At the moment, Blizzard still hasn’t fixed the issue players are having with crafting Basic Phial Experimentation, Basic Potion Experimentation, Advanced Phial Experimentation, and Advanced Potion Experimentation. Instead, they temporarily disabled these recipes and are, most likely, working on a solution.

The devs did a similar thing with drops from rare bosses across the Dragon Isles that could be farmed infinitely instead of having a daily loot lockout. The bug was fixed only five hours later. We might expect Blizzard to fix this bug soon. In the meantime, you can focus on crafting other Alchemy recipes, or you can simply level up your other profession.