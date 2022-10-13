More than friends: Alliance and Horde players will be able to share mobs in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight beta is in full swing, with dungeon, raid, and tier set testing slowly approaching the final stages of finetuning and balancing. Although Blizzard Entertainment revealed almost every ace it has up its sleeves, there are still several surprises left that render us speechless. Since the lines between the Horde and Alliance have already been blurred with the introduction of the cross-faction dungeon and raid finders, as well as Mythic+ dungeons, the devs looked to improve the quality of life to maximum in the open world by allowing Alliance and Horde to share mobs.

Blizzard has changed mob tagging religiously over the years. The first iteration of mob tagging, which began in World of Warcraft and continued to Wrath of the Lich King, states that you can only share a mob with a grouped person. Up until Dragonflight, we’d normally share a mob with a player, although we’re not grouped.

– Begins Dragonflight pre-patch

– Doesn't apply to War Mode

– Mobs still grey out after 5 characters have engaged — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) October 12, 2022

Still, only five people could engage in a fight before the mob would gray out. In Dragonflight, Blizzard is lifting almost all restrictions and granting a smoother open-world experience to both Alliance and Horde by allowing them to share tags. But the usual restrictions of five player cap still apply.

This more-than-friends change will be available once the Dragonflight pre-patch goes live. We still, unfortunately, don’t know the exact date of the pre-patch, but Blizzard will surely reveal the date any time now.