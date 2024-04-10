All raids in WoW Cataclysm

World of Warcraft Cataclysm is known for being the expansion that revamped the old, iconic world of Azeroth and introduced a couple of new raids to sink our teeth into.

In Cataclysm, raids can consist of 10 or 25 players. When the expansion was first released in 2010, it had six unique raids. The most popular raids were the Firelands and Dragonsoul. While you face off against Ragnaros once again in the Firelands, Dragonsoul is the final raid where you can take down Deathwing once and for all. Let’s take a look at all Cataclysm raids released in 2010 and those coming with the Classic update.

List of original WoW Cataclysm raids

Baradin Hold

Blackwing Descent

The Bastion of Twilight

Throne of Four Winds

Firelands

Dragon Soul

List of confirmed raids in WoW Cataclysm Classic

On April 9, Blizzard Entertainment revealed Cataclysm Classic is officially releasing on May 20. In this update, Blizzard outlined the content plan for the expansion. There, fans learned that pre-patch is dropping on April 30. At launch, you’ll have access to these raid dungeons:

Throne of the Four Winds

Blackwing Descent

Bastion of Twilight

Raid dungeons are a new concept, and, unfortunately, Blizzard didn’t clarify how this will impact loot, gear, and their item levels. In Cataclysm Classic, lockouts will be tied to specific bosses, not raid size.

Cataclysm Classic will have five raids. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Cataclysm Classic will include five new raids in total. Judging by this, it seems one of the original raids will be missing from the list.

The remaining raids will surely be released with future updates. For now, Cataclysm Classic will include three additional updates, excluding the pre-patch and release update. The first update will be Rise of the Zandalari, dropping in July, whereas Rage of the Firelands will come out in October 2024. The final update, Hour of Twilight, is set to release in January 2025.

