Category:
World of Warcraft

All raids in WoW Cataclysm

It's time to put an end to Deathwing once and for all.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 04:55 am
Uldum zone in Cataclysm
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft Cataclysm is known for being the expansion that revamped the old, iconic world of Azeroth and introduced a couple of new raids to sink our teeth into.

Recommended Videos

In Cataclysm, raids can consist of 10 or 25 players. When the expansion was first released in 2010, it had six unique raids. The most popular raids were the Firelands and Dragonsoul. While you face off against Ragnaros once again in the Firelands, Dragonsoul is the final raid where you can take down Deathwing once and for all. Let’s take a look at all Cataclysm raids released in 2010 and those coming with the Classic update.

List of original WoW Cataclysm raids

  • Baradin Hold
  • Blackwing Descent
  • The Bastion of Twilight
  • Throne of Four Winds
  • Firelands
  • Dragon Soul

List of confirmed raids in WoW Cataclysm Classic

On April 9, Blizzard Entertainment revealed Cataclysm Classic is officially releasing on May 20. In this update, Blizzard outlined the content plan for the expansion. There, fans learned that pre-patch is dropping on April 30. At launch, you’ll have access to these raid dungeons:

  • Throne of the Four Winds
  • Blackwing Descent
  • Bastion of Twilight

Raid dungeons are a new concept, and, unfortunately, Blizzard didn’t clarify how this will impact loot, gear, and their item levels. In Cataclysm Classic, lockouts will be tied to specific bosses, not raid size. 

List of all WoW Cataclysm features
Cataclysm Classic will have five raids. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Cataclysm Classic will include five new raids in total. Judging by this, it seems one of the original raids will be missing from the list. 

The remaining raids will surely be released with future updates. For now, Cataclysm Classic will include three additional updates, excluding the pre-patch and release update. The first update will be Rise of the Zandalari, dropping in July, whereas Rage of the Firelands will come out in October 2024. The final update, Hour of Twilight, is set to release in January 2025. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article WoW SoD: All Emerald Wardens rewards in Season of Discovery
Statues in Ashenvale in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: All Emerald Wardens rewards in Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Blizzard strikes deal to bring Overwatch, WoW, and more IPs back to China
A space marine in Starcraft II looks down while smoking a huge cigar in power armour
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
Diablo
Diablo
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Blizzard strikes deal to bring Overwatch, WoW, and more IPs back to China
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 10, 2024
Read Article How to get and use the Darkmoon Sandstorm card in WoW SoD
Image of an Orc in the Barrens in WoW SoD.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get and use the Darkmoon Sandstorm card in WoW SoD
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW SoD: All Emerald Wardens rewards in Season of Discovery
Statues in Ashenvale in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: All Emerald Wardens rewards in Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Blizzard strikes deal to bring Overwatch, WoW, and more IPs back to China
A space marine in Starcraft II looks down while smoking a huge cigar in power armour
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
Diablo
Diablo
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Blizzard strikes deal to bring Overwatch, WoW, and more IPs back to China
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 10, 2024
Read Article How to get and use the Darkmoon Sandstorm card in WoW SoD
Image of an Orc in the Barrens in WoW SoD.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get and use the Darkmoon Sandstorm card in WoW SoD
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 9, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.