All new race and class combinations for World of Warcraft Dragonflight

World of Warcraft is primarily an MMORPG game diverse in races, classes, and open-world content. On top of that, WoW has rich lore that dates back to the golden era of the Warcraft franchise. Since the lore is incredibly deep, intricate, and loyally follows the paradigms established by the fathers of WoW, it, naturally, extends to class and race combinations. So, for example, Taurens learned the ancient secrets of druidism from Cenarius, and thanks to that, they can be Druids.

The Dragonflight pre-patch went live on Oct. 25 and lifted some class and race restrictions that were initially conditioned by lore. With the pre-patch release, Mages, Rogues, and Priests can freely be any race they want.

Below, you’ll find a full list of class and race combinations so you don’t need to waste your time in the character creation screen endlessly clicking through races to find your ideal combination.

Alliance race and class combinations

Race Dwarf ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Draenei ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Human ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Gnome ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Night Elf ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Pandaren ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Worgen ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Allied Races Dark Iron Dwarf ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Lightforged Draenei ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Kul Tiran ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Mechagnome ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Void Elf ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

Horde race and class combinations