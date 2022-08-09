All new Hunter pets and models in WoW Dragonflight alpha

World of Warcraft Dragonflight was announced in April 2022 and already, anticipation has grown to new levels surrounding the eventual release of the game in late 2022. However, “potential” information has surfaced while the game is in the Alpha test realm.

One of the things that have many people excited for the upcoming ninth expansion of the popular MMORPG is centered around pets and models. Over time, pets have seen a number of changes throughout the history of World of Warcraft.

That inherent uniqueness between each pet will be explored even further in the upcoming expansion pack, where multiple Hunter pets will receive a number of revamped models and looks, according to data mining from Petopia.

The new Hunter pets and models possibly coming to WoW Dragonflight

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Below are all of the Hunter pets and models in WoW Dragonflight gathered together in one list so you can see the “potential” models currently available in the Alpha Test realm.

Ice Bears

Primal Bears

Rhinoceros Beetle

Wind Eagle

Phoenixes

Magma Snail

Magma Slug

Peafowl

Rockfangs

Rhinos

Ducks

Slyverns

Argalis

Bakars

Mammoths

Magmammoths

Marmonis

Mantacorns

Flowering Crystalspines

Beavers

Armoredons

Primal Thunder Lizards

Great Mana Wyrms

Ice Spiders

Bruffalons

Hornstriders

Salamanthers

Hornswogs

Smooth Dragon Turtles

Skitterflies

30 different classes of Hunter pets are set to receive a number of different looks as each player will have their choice between a wide variety of remodeled Hunter pets. From the six palettes of Ice Bears to the variety of the different Smooth Dragon Turtles, expect there to be no shortage of options coming to WoW Dragonflight.

So, Hunters struggling to choose who their future buddy will be in late 2022 should start thinking about who they want by their side starting now.

Similar to the WoW xp requirements and changes, many of these changes are subject to change come the official expansion release. So those unhappy with some of the new changes to WoW should not fret as these are not confirmed for the final version of the game.

Currently, Blizzard has not revealed an official release date for WoW Dragonflight, though, it is expected to launch before the end of the year in 2022. Those awaiting the release of WoW Dragonflight, as well as all of the impending Hunter pets and models, can expect the expansion to come out around sometime in late 2022.

