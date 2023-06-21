All gems in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic and how to get them

There's a lot of them.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Like many other RPG games, WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic has gear that possesses at least one gem socket, if not more, as well as a socket bonus. While the color of the gem and socket need not necessarily match, they will have to if you want to activate the socket bonus

In Wrath of the Lich King Classic, there are four types of sockets: Red, Blue, Yellow, and Meta. Gems and sockets can be mixed and matched, except for Meta Gems and Meta Sockets, which need to be fitted with each other.

As for gems, however, there are eight types: Red, Blue, Yellow, Orange, Purple, Green, Meta, and Prismatic. Orange gems count towards red and yellow socket bonuses; purple gems count towards blue and red socket bonuses, and green gems count towards yellow and blue socket bonuses. Prismatic gems work as any color, and only one can be equipped at a single time.

I have put a table of contents below that will take you directly to whichever part of this article you’d like.

Where to get gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

A plethora of colored gems being shown off.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There are a couple of ways to acquire the many gems available in Wrath of the Lich King Classic. While most gems are acquired through Jewelcrafting, I should let you know that you can also acquire gems through the Auction House (useful if you aren’t a jewelcrafter), fishing, or buying from vendors.

Jewelcrafting

If you have taken up the Jewelcrafting profession, then you’re in luck, as most gems are crafted through this valued profession alone. Additionally, there are Jewelcrafter-exclusive Epic quality gems that can only be used with a minimum Jewelcrafting skill of 350. 

The following are all the Jewelcrafter-only gems:

Jewelcrafter-only red gems

  • Bold Dragon’s Eye
  • Bright Dragon’s Eye
  • Delicate Dragon’s Eye
  • Flashing Dragon’s Eye
  • Fractured Dragon’s Eye
  • Precise Dragon’s Eye
  • Runed Dragon’s Eye
  • Subtle Dragon’s Eye

Jewelcrafter-only blue gems

  • Lustrous Dragon’s Eye
  • Solid Dragon’s Eye
  • Sparkling Dragon’s Eye
  • Stormy Dragon’s Eye

Jewelcrafter-only yellow gems

  • Brilliant Dragon’s Eye
  • Mystic Dragon’s Eye
  • Quick Dragon’s Eye
  • Rigid Dragon’s Eye
  • Smooth Dragon’s Eye
  • Thick Dragon’s Eye

Vendors

There are a handful of gems that can be acquired from vendors. There are three vendors who sell gems in total, and all three of them are found in Wintergrasp, accessible only when the specific faction has assumed control.

Vendor gems

  • Enigmatic Starflare Diamond
  • Forlorn Starflare Diamond
  • Impassive Starflare Diamond
  • Kharmaa’s Grace
  • Persistent Earthshatter Diamond
  • Powerful Earthshatter Diamond
  • Swift Starflare Diamond
  • Tireless Starflare Diamond
  • Trenchant Earthshatter Diamond

Fishing

You can take up several fishing daily quests through Maria Chase found in Dalaran, completing which will reward you with a Bag of Fishing Treasures which has a chance to contain a Stormjewel.

Winning the consolation prize for the Kalu’ak Fishing Derby—the Blacktip Shark—starts a quest that can also be turned to Marcia Chase for a Bag of Fishing Treasures.

All Stormjewels available through Bag of Fishing Treasures

  • Bold Stormjewel
  • Delicate Stormjewel
  • Runed Stormjewel
  • Brilliant Stormjewel
  • Rigid Stormjewel

Now that you know every method to acquire gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic, let us take a look at every single gem available for you to get your hands on in the game, split up by their type.

All red gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

GemStatsHow to getPhase
Bold Bloodstone+12 StrengthJewelcraftingPhase one
Bold Cardinal Ruby+20 StrengthJewelcraftingPhase three
Bold Dragon’s Eye+34 StrengthJewelcraftingPhase one
Bold Scarlet Ruby+16 StrengthJewelcraftingPhase one
Bold Stormjewel+20 StrengthBag of Fishing Treasures
Bright Bloodstone+24 Attack PowerJewelcraftingPhase one
Bright Cardinal Ruby+40 Attack PowerJewelcraftingPhase three
Bright Dragon’s Eye+68 Attack PowerJewelcraftingPhase one
Bright Scarlet Ruby+32 Attack PowerJewelcraftingPhase one
Delicate Bloodstone+12 AgilityJewelcraftingPhase one
Delicate Cardinal Ruby+20 AgilityJewelcraftingPhase three
Delicate Dragon’s Eye+34 AgilityJewelcraftingPhase one
Delicate Scarlet Ruby+16 AgilityJewelcraftingPhase one
Delicate Stormjewel+20 AgilityBag of Fishing Treasures
Flashing Bloodstone+12 Parry RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Flashing Cardinal Ruby+20 Parry RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Flashing Dragon’s Eye+34 Parry RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Flashing Scarlet Ruby+16 Parry RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Fractured Bloodstone+12 Armor Penetration RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Fractured Cardinal Ruby+20 Armor Penetration RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Fractured Dragon’s Eye+34 Armor Penetration RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Fractured Scarlet Ruby+16 Armor Penetration RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Bold Bloodstone+14 StrengthJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Bright Bloodstone+28 Attack PowerJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Delicate Bloodstone+14 AgilityJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Flashing Bloodstone+14 Parry RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Fractured Bloodstone+14 Armor Penetration RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Precise Bloodstone+14 Expertise RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Runed Bloodstone+16 Spell PowerJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Subtle Bloodstone+14 Dodge RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Precise Bloodstone+12 Expertise RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Precise Cardinal Ruby+20 Expertise RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Precise Dragon’s Eye+34 Expertise RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Precise Scarlet Ruby+16 Expertise RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Runed Bloodstone+14 Spell PowerJewelcraftingPhase one
Runed Cardinal Ruby+23 Spell PowerJewelcraftingPhase three
Runed Dragon’s Eye+39 Spell PowerJewelcraftingPhase one
Runed Scarlet Ruby+19 Spell PowerJewelcraftingPhase one
Runed Stormjewel+23 Spell PowerBag of Fishing Treasures
Subtle Bloodstone+12 Dodge RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Subtle Cardinal Ruby+20 Dodge RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Subtle Dragon’s Eye+34 Dodge RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Subtle Scarlet Ruby+16 Dodge RatingJewelcraftingPhase one

All blue gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

GemStatsHow to getPhase
Lustrous Chalcedony+6 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase one
Lustrous Dragon’s Eye+17 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcrafting
Lustrous Majestic Zircon+10 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase three
Lustrous Sky Sapphire+8 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Lustrous Chalcedony+7 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Solid Chalcedony+211 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Sparkling Chalcedony+14 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Stormy Chalcedony+18 Spell PenetrationJewelcraftingPhase one
Solid Chalcedony+18 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Solid Dragon’s Eye+51 StaminaJewelcrafting
Solid Majestic Zircon+30 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase three
Solid Sky Sapphire+24 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Solid Stormjewel+30 StaminaBag of Fishing Treasures
Sparkling Chalcedony+12 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase one
Sparkling Dragon’s Eye+34 SpiritJewelcrafting
Sparkling Majestic Zircon+20 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase three
Sparkling Sky Sapphire+16 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase one
Sparkling Stormjewel+20 SpiritBag of Fishing Treasures
Stormy Chalcedony+15 Spell PenetrationJewelcraftingPhase one
Stormy Dragon’s Eye+43 Spell PenetrationJewelcrafting
Stormy Majestic Zircon+25 Spell PenetrationJewelcraftingPhase three
Stormy Sky Sapphire+20 Spell PenetrationJewelcraftingPhase one

All yellow gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

GemStatsHow to getPhase
Brilliant Autumn’s Glow+16 IntellectJewelcraftingPhase one
Brilliant Dragon’s Eye+34 IntellectJewelcraftingPhase one
Brilliant King’s Amber+20 IntellectJewelcraftingPhase three
Brilliant Stormjewel+20 IntellectBag of Fishing Treasures
Brilliant Sun Crystal+12 IntellectJewelcraftingPhase one
Kharmaa’s Grace+20 Resilience RatingVendor
Mystic Autumn’s Glow+16 Resilience RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Mystic Dragon’s Eye+34 Resilience RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Mystic King’s Amber+20 Resilience RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Mystic Sun Crystal+12 Resilience RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Brilliant Sun Crystal+14 IntellectJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Mystic Sun Crystal+14 Resilience RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Quick Sun Crystal+14 Haste RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Rigid Sun Crystal+14 Hit RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Smooth Sun Crystal+14 Critical Strike RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Thick Sun Crystal+14 Defense RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Quick Autumn’s Glow+16 Haste RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Quick Dragon’s Eye+34 Haste RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Quick King’s Amber+20 Haste RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Quick Sun Crystal+12 Haste RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Rigid Autumn’s Glow+16 Hit RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Rigid Dragon’s Eye+34 Hit RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Rigid King’s Amber+20 Hit RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Rigid Stormjewel+20 Hit RatingBag of Fishing Treasures
Rigid Sun Crystal+12 Hit RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Smooth Autumn’s Glow+16 Critical Strike RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Smooth Dragon’s Eye+34 Critical Strike RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Smooth King’s Amber+20 Critical Strike RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Smooth Sun Crystal+12 Critical Strike RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Thick Autumn’s Glow+16 Defense RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Thick Dragon’s Eye+34 Defense RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Thick King’s Amber+20 Defense RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Thick Sun Crystal+12 Defense RatingJewelcraftingPhase one

All orange gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

GemStatsHow to getPhase
Accurate Ametrine+10 Expertise Rating and +10 Hit RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Accurate Huge Citrine+6 Expertise Rating and +6 Hit RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Accurate Monarch Topaz+8 Expertise Rating and +8 Hit RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Champion’s Ametrine+10 Strength and +10 Defense RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Champion’s Huge Citrine+6 Strength and +6 Defense RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Champion’s Monarch Topaz+8 Strength and +8 Defense RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Deadly Ametrine+10 Agility and +10 Critical Strike RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Deadly Huge Citrine+6 Agility and +6 Critical Strike RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Deadly Monarch Topaz+8 Agility and +8 Critical Strike RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Deft Ametrine+10 Agility and +10 Haste RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Deft Huge Citrine+6 Agility and +6 Haste RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Deft Monarch Topaz+8 Agility and +8 Haste RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Durable Ametrine+12 Spell Power and +10 Resilience RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Durable Huge Citrine+6 Spell Power and +4 Resilience RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Durable Monarch Topaz+9 Spell Power and +8 Resilience RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Empowered Ametrine+20 Attack Power and +10 Resilience RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Empowered Huge Citrine+12 Attack Power and +6 Resilience RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Empowered Monarch Topaz+16 Attack Power and +8 Resilience RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Etched Ametrine+10 Strength and +10 Hit RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Etched Huge Citrine+6 Strength and +6 Hit RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Etched Monarch Topaz+8 Strength and +8 Hit RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Fierce Ametrine+10 Strength and +10 Haste RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Fierce Huge Citrine+6 Strength and +6 Haste RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Fierce Monarch Topaz+8 Strength and +8 Haste RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Glimmering Ametrine+10 Parry Rating and +10 Defense RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Glimmering Huge Citrine+6 Parry Rating and +6 Defense RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Glimmering Monarch Topaz+8 Parry Rating and +8 Defense RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Glinting Ametrine+10 Agility and +10 Hit RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Glinting Huge Citrine+6 Agility and +6 Hit RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
linting Monarch Topaz+8 Agility and +8 Hit RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Inscribed Ametrine+10 Strength and +10 Critical Strike RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Inscribed Huge Citrine+6 Strength and +6 Critical Strike RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Inscribed Monarch Topaz+8 Strength and +8 Critical Strike RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Lucent Ametrine+10 Agility and +10 Resilience RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Lucent Huge Citrine+6 Agility and +6 Resilience RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Lucent Monarch Topaz+8 Agility and +8 Resilience RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Luminous Ametrine+12 Spell Power and +10 IntellectJewelcraftingPhase three
Luminous Huge Citrine+7 Spell Power and +6 IntellectJewelcraftingPhase one
Luminous Monarch Topaz+9 Spell Power and +8 IntellectJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Accurate Huge Citrine+7 Expertise Rating and +7 Hit RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Champion’s Huge Citrine+7 Strength and +7 Defense RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Deadly Huge Citrine+7 Agility and +7 Critical Strike RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Deft Huge Citrine+7 Agility and +7 Haste RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Durable Huge Citrine+8 Spell Power and +7 Resilience RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Empowered Huge Citrine+14 Attack Power and +7 Resilience RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Etched Huge Citrine+7 Strength and +7 Hit RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Fierce Huge Citrine+7 Strength and +7 Haste RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Glimmering Huge Citrine+7 Parry Rating and +7 Defense RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Glinting Huge Citrine+7 Agility and +7 Hit RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Inscribed Huge Citrine+7 Strength and +7 Critical Strike RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Lucent Huge Citrine+7 Agility and +7 Resilience RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Luminous Huge Citrine+8 Spell Power and +7 IntellectJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Potent Huge Citrine+8 Spell Power and +7 Critical Strike RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Pristine Huge Citrine+14 Attack Power and +7 Hit RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Reckless Huge Citrine+8 Spell Power and +7 Haste RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Resolute Huge Citrine+7 Expertise and +7 Defense RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Resplendent Huge Citrine+7 Strength and + 7 Resilience RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Stalwart Huge Citrine+7 Dodge Rating and +7 Defense RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Stark Huge Citrine+14 Attack Power and +7 Haste RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Veiled Huge Citrine+8 Spell Power and +7 Hit RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Wicked Huge Citrine+14 Attack Power and +7 Critical Strike RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Potent Ametrine+12 Spell Power and +10 Critical Strike RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Potent Huge Citrine+7 Spell Power and + 6 Critical Strike RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Potent Monarch Topaz+9 Spell Power and +8 Critical Strike RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Pristine Ametrine+20 Attack Power and +10 Hit RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Pristine Huge Citrine+12 Attack Power and +6 Hit RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Pristine Monarch Topaz+16 Attack Power and +8 Hit RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Reckless Ametrine+12 Spell Power and +10 Haste RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Reckless Huge Citrine+7 Spell Power and +6 Haste RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Reckless Monarch Topaz+9 Spell Power and +8 Haste RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Resolute Ametrine+10 Expertise Rating and +10 Defense RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Resolute Huge Citrine+6 Expertise Rating and +6 Defense RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Resolute Monarch Topaz+8 Expertise Rating and +8 Defense RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Resplendent Ametrine+10 Strength and +10 Resilience RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Resplendent Huge Citrine+6 Strength and +6 Resilience RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Resplendent Monarch Topaz+8 Strength and +8 Resilience RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Stalwart Ametrine+10 Dodge Rating and +10 Defense RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Stalwart Huge Citrine+6 Dodge Rating and +6 Defense RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Stalwart Monarch Topaz+8 Dodge Rating and +8 Defense RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Stark Ametrine+20 Attack Power and +10 Haste RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Stark Huge Citrine+12 Attack Power and +6 Haste RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Stark Monarch Topaz+16 Attack Power and +8 Haste RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Veiled Ametrine+12 Spell Power and +10 Hit RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Veiled Huge Citrine+7 Spell Power and +6 Hit RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Veiled Monarch Topaz+9 Spell Power and +8 Hit RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Wicked Ametrine+20 Attack Power and +10 Critical Strike RatingJewelcraftingPhase three
Wicked Huge Citrine+12 Attack Power and +6 Critical Strike RatingJewelcraftingPhase one
Wicked Monarch Topaz+16 Attack Power and +8 Critical Strike RatingJewelcraftingPhase one

All purple gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

GemStatsHow to getPhase
Balanced Dreadstone+20 Attack Power and +15 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase three
Balanced Shadow Crystal+12 Attack Power and +9 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Balanced Twilight Opal+16 Attack Power and +12 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Defender’s Dreadstone+10 Parry Rating and +15 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase three
Defender’s Shadow Crystal+6 Parry Rating and +9 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Defender’s Twilight Opal+8 Parry Rating and +12 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Glowing Dreadstone+12 Spell Power and +15 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase three
Glowing Shadow Crystal+7 Spell Power and +9 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Glowing Twilight Opal+9 Spell Power and +12 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Guardian’s Dreadstone+10 Expertise Rating and +15 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase three
Guardian’s Shadow Crystal+6 Expertise Rating and +9 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Guardian’s Twilight Opal+8 Expertise Rating and +12 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Infused Dreadstone+20 Attack Power and +5 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase three
Infused Shadow Crystal+12 Attack Power and +3 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase one
Infused Twilight Opal+16 Attack Power and +4 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase one
Mysterious Dreadstone+12 Spell Power and +13 Spell PenetrationJewelcraftingPhase three
Mysterious Shadow Crystal+7 Spell Power and +8 Spell PenetrationJewelcraftingPhase one
Mysterious Twilight Opal+9 Spell Power and +10 Spell PenetrationJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Balanced Shadow Crystal+14 Attack Power and +11 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Defender’s Shadow Crystal+7 Parry Rating and +11 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Glowing Shadow Crystal+8 Spell Power and +11 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Guardian’s Shadow Crystal+7 Expertise Rating and +11 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Infused Shadow Crystal+14 Attack Power and +4 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Mysterious Shadow Crystal+8 Spell Power and +9 Spell PenetrationJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Puissant Shadow Crystal+7 Armor Penetration Rating and +11 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Purified Shadow Crystal+8 Spell Power and +7 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Regal Shadow Crystal+7 Dodge and +11 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Royal Shadow Crystal+8 Spell Power and +4 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Shifting Shadow Crystal+7 Agility and +11 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Sovereign Shadow Crystal+7 Strength and + 11 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Tenuous Shadow Crystal+7 Agility and +4 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase one
Puissant Dreadstone+10 Armor Penetration and +15 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase three
Puissant Shadow Crystal+6 Armor Penetration and +9 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Puissant Twilight Opal+8 Armor Penetration and +12 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Purified Dreadstone+12 Spell Power and +10 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase three
Purified Shadow Crystal+7 Spell Power and +6 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase one
Purified Twilight Opal+9 Spell Power and +8 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase one
Regal Dreadstone+10 Dodge Rating and +15 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase three
Regal Shadow Crystal+6 Dodge Rating and +9 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Regal Twilight Opal+8 Dodge Rating and +12 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Royal Dreadstone+12 Spell Power and +5 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase three
Royal Shadow Crystal+7 Spell Power and +3 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase one
Royal Twilight Opal+9 Spell Power and +4 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase one
Shifting Dreadstone+10 Agility and +15 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase three
Shifting Shadow Crystal+6 Agility and +9 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Shifting Twilight Opal+8 Agility and +12 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Sovereign Dreadstone+10 Strength and +15 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase three
Sovereign Shadow Crystal+6 Strength and +9 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Sovereign Twilight Opal+8 Strength and +12 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Tenuous Dreadstone+10 Agility and +5 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase three
Tenuous Shadow Crystal+6 Agility and +3 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase one
Tenuous Twilight Opal+8 Agility and +4 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase one

All green gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

GemStatsHow to getPhase
Dazzling Dark Jade+6 Intellect and +3 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase one
Dazzling Eye of Zul+10 Intellect and +5 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase three
Dazzling Forest Emerald+8 Intellect and +4 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase one
Enduring Dark Jade+6 Defense Rating and +9 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Enduring Eye of Zul+10 Defense Rating and +15 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase three
Enduring Forest Emerald+8 Defense Rating and +12 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Energized Dark Jade+6 Haste Rating and +3 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase one
Energized Eye of Zul+10 Haste Rating and +5 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase three
Energized Forest Emerald+8 Haste Rating and +4 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase one
Forceful Dark Jade+6 Haste Rating and +9 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Forceful Eye of Zul+10 Haste Rating and +15 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase three
Forceful Forest Emerald+8 Haste Rating and +12 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Intricate Dark Jade+6 Haste Rating and +6 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase one
Intricate Eye of Zul+10 Haste Rating and +10 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase three
Intricate Forest Emerald+8 Haste Rating and +8 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase one
Jagged Dark Jade+6 Critical Strike Rating and +9 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Jagged Eye of Zul+10 Critical Strike Rating and +15 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase three
Jagged Forest Emerald+8 Critical Strike Rating and +12 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Lambent Dark Jade+6 Hit Rating and +3 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase one
Lambent Eye of Zul+10 Hit Rating and +5 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase three
Lambent Forest Emerald+8 Hit Rating and +4 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase one
Misty Dark Jade+6 Critical Strike Rating and +6 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase one
Misty Eye of Zul+10 Critical Strike Rating and +10 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase three
Misty Forest Emerald+8 Critical Strike Rating and +8 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase one
Opaque Dark Jade+6 Resilience Rating and +3 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase one
Opaque Eye of Zul+10 Resilience Rating and +5 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase three
Opaque Forest Emerald+8 Resilience Rating and +4 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Dazzling Dark Jade+7 Intellect and +4 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Enduring Dark Jade+7 Defense Rating and +11 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Energized Dark Jade+7 Haste Rating and +4 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Forceful Dark Jade+7 Haste Rating and +11 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Intricate Dark Jade+7 Haste Rating and +7 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Jagged Dark Jade+7 Critical Strike Rating and +11 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Lambent Dark Jade+7 Hit Rating and +4 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Misty Dark Jade+7 Critical Strike Rating and +7 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Opaque Dark Jade+7 Resilience Rating and +4 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Radiant Dark Jade+7 Critical Strike Rating and +9 Spell PenetrationJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Seer’s Dark Jade+7 Intellect and +7 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Shattered Dark Jade+7 Haste Rating and +9 Spell PenetrationJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Shining Dark Jade+7 Hit Rating and + 7 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Steady Dark Jade+7 Resilience Rating and +11 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Sundered Dark Jade+7 Critical Strike Rating and +4 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Tense Dark Jade+7 Hit Rating and +9 Spell PenetrationJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Timeless Dark Jade+7 Intellect and +11 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Turbid Dark Jade+7 Resilience Rating and +7 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase one
Perfect Vivid Dark Jade+7 Hit Rating and +11 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Radiant Dark Jade+6 Critical Strike Rating and +8 Spell PenetrationJewelcraftingPhase one
Radiant Eye of Zul+10 Critical Strike Rating and +13 Spell PenetrationJewelcraftingPhase three
Radiant Forest Emerald+8 Critical Strike Rating and +10 Spell PenetrationJewelcraftingPhase one
Seer’s Dark Jade+6 Intellect and +6 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase one
Seer’s Eye of Zul+10 Intellect and +10 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase three
Seer’s Forest Emerald+8 Intellect and +8 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase one
Shattered Dark Jade+6 Haste Rating and +8 Spell PenetrationJewelcraftingPhase one
Shattered Eye of Zul+10 Haste Rating and +13 Spell PenetrationJewelcraftingPhase three
Shattered Forest Emerald+8 Haste Rating and +10 Spell PenetrationJewelcraftingPhase one
Shining Dark Jade+6 Hit Rating and +6 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase one
Shining Eye of Zul+10 Hit Rating and +10 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase three
Shining Forest Emerald+8 Hit Rating and +8 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase one
Steady Dark Jade+6 Resilience Rating and +9 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Steady Eye of Zul+10 Resilience and +15 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase three
Steady Forest Emerald+8 Resilience Rating and +12 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Sundered Dark Jade+6 Critical Strike Rating and +3 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase one
Sundered Eye of Zul+10 Critical Strike Rating and +5 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase three
Sundered Forest Emerald+8 Critical Strike Rating and +4 Mana every 5 secondsJewelcraftingPhase one
Tense Dark Jade+6 Hit Rating and +8 Spell PenetrationJewelcraftingPhase one
Tense Eye of Zul+10 Hit Rating and +13 Spell PenetrationJewelcraftingPhase three
Tense Forest Emerald+8 Hit Rating and +10 Spell PenetrationJewelcraftingPhase one
Timeless Dark Jade+6 Intellect and +9 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Timeless Eye of Zul+10 Intellect and +15 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase three
Timeless Forest Emerald+8 Intellect and +12 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Turbid Dark Jade+6 Resilience Rating and +6 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase one
Turbid Eye of Zul+10 Resilience Rating and +10 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase three
Turbid Forest Emerald+8 Resilience Rating and +8 SpiritJewelcraftingPhase one
Vivid Dark Jade+6 Hit Rating and +9 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one
Vivid Eye of Zul+10 Hit Rating and +15 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase three
Vivid Forest Emerald+8 Hit Rating and +12 StaminaJewelcraftingPhase one

All meta gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

GemStatsHow to getPhase
Austere Earthsiege Diamond+32 Stamina and 2% Increased Armor Value from ItemsJewelcraftingPhase one
Beaming Earthsiege Diamond+21 Critical Strike Rating and +2% ManaJewelcraftingPhase one
Bracing Earthsiege Diamond+25 Spell Power and 2% Reduced ThreatJewelcraftingPhase one
Chaotic Skyflare Diamond+21 Critical Strike Rating and 3% Increased Critical DamageJewelcraftingPhase one
Destructive Skyflare Diamond+25 Critical Strike Rating and 1% Spell ReflectJewelcraftingPhase one
Effulgent Skyflare Diamond+32 Stamina and Reduce Spell Damage Taken by 2%JewelcraftingPhase one
Ember Skyflare Diamond+25 Spell Power and +2% IntellectJewelcraftingPhase one
Enigmatic Skyflare Diamond+21 Critical Strike Rating and Reduces Snare/Root Duration by 10%JewelcraftingPhase one
Enigmatic Starflare Diamond+17 Critical Strike Rating and Reduces Snare/Root Duration by 10%Vendor
Eternal Earthsiege Diamond+21 Defense Rating and +5% Shield Block ValueJewelcraftingPhase one
Forlorn Skyflare Diamond+25 Spell Power and Silence Duration Reduced by 10%JewelcraftingPhase one
Forlorn Starflare Diamond+20 Spell Power and Silence Duration Reduced by 10%Vendor
Impassive Skyflare Diamond+21 Critical Strike Rating and Fear Duration Reduced by 10%JewelcraftingPhase one
Impassive Starflare Diamond+17 Critical Strike Rating and Fear Duration Reduced by 10%Vendor
Insightful Earthsiege Diamond+21 Intellect and Chance to restore mana on spellcastJewelcraftingPhase one
Invigorating Earthsiege Diamond+42 Attack Power and Sometimes Heal on Your CritsJewelcraftingPhase one
Persistent Earthshatter Diamond+34 Attack Power and Stun Duration Reduced by 10%Vendor
Persistent Earthsiege Diamond+42 Attack Power and Stun Duration Reduced by 10%JewelcraftingPhase one
Powerful Earthshatter Diamond+26 Stamina and +10% Stun Duration ReductionVendor
Powerful Earthsiege Diamond+32 Stamina and + 10% Stun Duration ReductionJewelcraftingPhase one
Relentless Earthsiege Diamond+21 Agility and 3% Increased Critical DamageJewelcraftingPhase one
evitalizing Skyflare Diamond+11 Mana every 5 seconds and 3% Increased Critical Healing EffectJewelcraftingPhase one
Swift Skyflare Diamond+42 Attack Power and Minor Run Speed IncreaseJewelcraftingPhase one
Swift Starflare Diamond+34 Attack Power and Minor Run Speed IncreaseVendor
Thundering Skyflare DiamondChance to Increase Melee/Ranged Attack SpeedJewelcraftingPhase one
Tireless Skyflare Diamond+25 Spell Power and Minor Run Speed IncreaseJewelcraftingPhase one
Tireless Starflare Diamond+20 Spell Power and Minor Run Speed IncreaseVendor
Trenchant Earthshatter Diamond+20 Spell Power and Stun Duration Reduced by 10%Vendor
Trenchant Earthsiege Diamond+25 Spell Power and Stun Duration Reduced by 10%JewelcraftingPhase one

All prismatic gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

GemStatsHow to getPhase
Enchanted Pearl+4 to All StatsJewelcraftingPhase one
Enchanted Tear+6 to All StatsJewelcraftingPhase one
Nightmare Tear+10 All StatsJewelcrafting

About the author

Yash Nair

Yash is a freelance writer based in the tropical state of Goa, India. With a focus on competitive Pokémon, he also writes general guides on your favorite video games. Yash has written for sites like Dot Esports and TouchTapPlay, and has a distinct love for indie video game titles.

More Stories by Yash Nair