All gems in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic and how to get them

Like many other RPG games, WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic has gear that possesses at least one gem socket, if not more, as well as a socket bonus. While the color of the gem and socket need not necessarily match, they will have to if you want to activate the socket bonus
In Wrath of the Lich King Classic, there are four types of sockets: Red, Blue, Yellow, and Meta. Gems and sockets can be mixed and matched, except for Meta Gems and Meta Sockets, which need to be fitted with each other.
As for gems, however, there are eight types: Red, Blue, Yellow, Orange, Purple, Green, Meta, and Prismatic. Orange gems count towards red and yellow socket bonuses; purple gems count towards blue and red socket bonuses, and green gems count towards yellow and blue socket bonuses. Prismatic gems work as any color, and only one can be equipped at a single time.
I have put a table of contents below that will take you directly to whichever part of this article you’d like.
- Where to get gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic
- All red gems
- All blue gems
- All yellow gems
- All orange gems
- All purple gems
- All green gems
- All meta gems
- All prismatic gems
Where to get gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic
There are a couple of ways to acquire the many gems available in Wrath of the Lich King Classic. While most gems are acquired through Jewelcrafting, I should let you know that you can also acquire gems through the Auction House (useful if you aren’t a jewelcrafter), fishing, or buying from vendors.
Jewelcrafting
If you have taken up the Jewelcrafting profession, then you’re in luck, as most gems are crafted through this valued profession alone. Additionally, there are Jewelcrafter-exclusive Epic quality gems that can only be used with a minimum Jewelcrafting skill of 350.
The following are all the Jewelcrafter-only gems:
Jewelcrafter-only red gems
- Bold Dragon’s Eye
- Bright Dragon’s Eye
- Delicate Dragon’s Eye
- Flashing Dragon’s Eye
- Fractured Dragon’s Eye
- Precise Dragon’s Eye
- Runed Dragon’s Eye
- Subtle Dragon’s Eye
Jewelcrafter-only blue gems
- Lustrous Dragon’s Eye
- Solid Dragon’s Eye
- Sparkling Dragon’s Eye
- Stormy Dragon’s Eye
Jewelcrafter-only yellow gems
- Brilliant Dragon’s Eye
- Mystic Dragon’s Eye
- Quick Dragon’s Eye
- Rigid Dragon’s Eye
- Smooth Dragon’s Eye
- Thick Dragon’s Eye
Vendors
There are a handful of gems that can be acquired from vendors. There are three vendors who sell gems in total, and all three of them are found in Wintergrasp, accessible only when the specific faction has assumed control.
Vendor gems
- Enigmatic Starflare Diamond
- Forlorn Starflare Diamond
- Impassive Starflare Diamond
- Kharmaa’s Grace
- Persistent Earthshatter Diamond
- Powerful Earthshatter Diamond
- Swift Starflare Diamond
- Tireless Starflare Diamond
- Trenchant Earthshatter Diamond
Fishing
You can take up several fishing daily quests through Maria Chase found in Dalaran, completing which will reward you with a Bag of Fishing Treasures which has a chance to contain a Stormjewel.
Winning the consolation prize for the Kalu’ak Fishing Derby—the Blacktip Shark—starts a quest that can also be turned to Marcia Chase for a Bag of Fishing Treasures.
All Stormjewels available through Bag of Fishing Treasures
- Bold Stormjewel
- Delicate Stormjewel
- Runed Stormjewel
- Brilliant Stormjewel
- Rigid Stormjewel
Now that you know every method to acquire gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic, let us take a look at every single gem available for you to get your hands on in the game, split up by their type.
All red gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic
|Gem
|Stats
|How to get
|Phase
|Bold Bloodstone
|+12 Strength
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Bold Cardinal Ruby
|+20 Strength
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Bold Dragon’s Eye
|+34 Strength
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Bold Scarlet Ruby
|+16 Strength
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Bold Stormjewel
|+20 Strength
|Bag of Fishing Treasures
|Bright Bloodstone
|+24 Attack Power
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Bright Cardinal Ruby
|+40 Attack Power
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Bright Dragon’s Eye
|+68 Attack Power
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Bright Scarlet Ruby
|+32 Attack Power
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Delicate Bloodstone
|+12 Agility
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Delicate Cardinal Ruby
|+20 Agility
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Delicate Dragon’s Eye
|+34 Agility
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Delicate Scarlet Ruby
|+16 Agility
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Delicate Stormjewel
|+20 Agility
|Bag of Fishing Treasures
|Flashing Bloodstone
|+12 Parry Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Flashing Cardinal Ruby
|+20 Parry Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Flashing Dragon’s Eye
|+34 Parry Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Flashing Scarlet Ruby
|+16 Parry Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Fractured Bloodstone
|+12 Armor Penetration Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Fractured Cardinal Ruby
|+20 Armor Penetration Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Fractured Dragon’s Eye
|+34 Armor Penetration Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Fractured Scarlet Ruby
|+16 Armor Penetration Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Bold Bloodstone
|+14 Strength
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Bright Bloodstone
|+28 Attack Power
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Delicate Bloodstone
|+14 Agility
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Flashing Bloodstone
|+14 Parry Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Fractured Bloodstone
|+14 Armor Penetration Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Precise Bloodstone
|+14 Expertise Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Runed Bloodstone
|+16 Spell Power
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Subtle Bloodstone
|+14 Dodge Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Precise Bloodstone
|+12 Expertise Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Precise Cardinal Ruby
|+20 Expertise Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Precise Dragon’s Eye
|+34 Expertise Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Precise Scarlet Ruby
|+16 Expertise Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Runed Bloodstone
|+14 Spell Power
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Runed Cardinal Ruby
|+23 Spell Power
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Runed Dragon’s Eye
|+39 Spell Power
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Runed Scarlet Ruby
|+19 Spell Power
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Runed Stormjewel
|+23 Spell Power
|Bag of Fishing Treasures
|Subtle Bloodstone
|+12 Dodge Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Subtle Cardinal Ruby
|+20 Dodge Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Subtle Dragon’s Eye
|+34 Dodge Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Subtle Scarlet Ruby
|+16 Dodge Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
All blue gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic
|Gem
|Stats
|How to get
|Phase
|Lustrous Chalcedony
|+6 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Lustrous Dragon’s Eye
|+17 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Lustrous Majestic Zircon
|+10 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Lustrous Sky Sapphire
|+8 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Lustrous Chalcedony
|+7 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Solid Chalcedony
|+211 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Sparkling Chalcedony
|+14 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Stormy Chalcedony
|+18 Spell Penetration
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Solid Chalcedony
|+18 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Solid Dragon’s Eye
|+51 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Solid Majestic Zircon
|+30 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Solid Sky Sapphire
|+24 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Solid Stormjewel
|+30 Stamina
|Bag of Fishing Treasures
|Sparkling Chalcedony
|+12 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Sparkling Dragon’s Eye
|+34 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Sparkling Majestic Zircon
|+20 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Sparkling Sky Sapphire
|+16 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Sparkling Stormjewel
|+20 Spirit
|Bag of Fishing Treasures
|Stormy Chalcedony
|+15 Spell Penetration
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Stormy Dragon’s Eye
|+43 Spell Penetration
|Jewelcrafting
|Stormy Majestic Zircon
|+25 Spell Penetration
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Stormy Sky Sapphire
|+20 Spell Penetration
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
All yellow gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic
|Gem
|Stats
|How to get
|Phase
|Brilliant Autumn’s Glow
|+16 Intellect
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Brilliant Dragon’s Eye
|+34 Intellect
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Brilliant King’s Amber
|+20 Intellect
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Brilliant Stormjewel
|+20 Intellect
|Bag of Fishing Treasures
|Brilliant Sun Crystal
|+12 Intellect
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Kharmaa’s Grace
|+20 Resilience Rating
|Vendor
|Mystic Autumn’s Glow
|+16 Resilience Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Mystic Dragon’s Eye
|+34 Resilience Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Mystic King’s Amber
|+20 Resilience Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Mystic Sun Crystal
|+12 Resilience Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Brilliant Sun Crystal
|+14 Intellect
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Mystic Sun Crystal
|+14 Resilience Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Quick Sun Crystal
|+14 Haste Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Rigid Sun Crystal
|+14 Hit Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Smooth Sun Crystal
|+14 Critical Strike Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Thick Sun Crystal
|+14 Defense Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Quick Autumn’s Glow
|+16 Haste Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Quick Dragon’s Eye
|+34 Haste Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Quick King’s Amber
|+20 Haste Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Quick Sun Crystal
|+12 Haste Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Rigid Autumn’s Glow
|+16 Hit Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Rigid Dragon’s Eye
|+34 Hit Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Rigid King’s Amber
|+20 Hit Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Rigid Stormjewel
|+20 Hit Rating
|Bag of Fishing Treasures
|Rigid Sun Crystal
|+12 Hit Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Smooth Autumn’s Glow
|+16 Critical Strike Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Smooth Dragon’s Eye
|+34 Critical Strike Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Smooth King’s Amber
|+20 Critical Strike Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Smooth Sun Crystal
|+12 Critical Strike Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Thick Autumn’s Glow
|+16 Defense Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Thick Dragon’s Eye
|+34 Defense Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Thick King’s Amber
|+20 Defense Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Thick Sun Crystal
|+12 Defense Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
All orange gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic
|Gem
|Stats
|How to get
|Phase
|Accurate Ametrine
|+10 Expertise Rating and +10 Hit Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Accurate Huge Citrine
|+6 Expertise Rating and +6 Hit Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Accurate Monarch Topaz
|+8 Expertise Rating and +8 Hit Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Champion’s Ametrine
|+10 Strength and +10 Defense Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Champion’s Huge Citrine
|+6 Strength and +6 Defense Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Champion’s Monarch Topaz
|+8 Strength and +8 Defense Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Deadly Ametrine
|+10 Agility and +10 Critical Strike Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Deadly Huge Citrine
|+6 Agility and +6 Critical Strike Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Deadly Monarch Topaz
|+8 Agility and +8 Critical Strike Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Deft Ametrine
|+10 Agility and +10 Haste Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Deft Huge Citrine
|+6 Agility and +6 Haste Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Deft Monarch Topaz
|+8 Agility and +8 Haste Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Durable Ametrine
|+12 Spell Power and +10 Resilience Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Durable Huge Citrine
|+6 Spell Power and +4 Resilience Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Durable Monarch Topaz
|+9 Spell Power and +8 Resilience Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Empowered Ametrine
|+20 Attack Power and +10 Resilience Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Empowered Huge Citrine
|+12 Attack Power and +6 Resilience Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Empowered Monarch Topaz
|+16 Attack Power and +8 Resilience Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Etched Ametrine
|+10 Strength and +10 Hit Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Etched Huge Citrine
|+6 Strength and +6 Hit Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Etched Monarch Topaz
|+8 Strength and +8 Hit Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Fierce Ametrine
|+10 Strength and +10 Haste Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Fierce Huge Citrine
|+6 Strength and +6 Haste Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Fierce Monarch Topaz
|+8 Strength and +8 Haste Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Glimmering Ametrine
|+10 Parry Rating and +10 Defense Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Glimmering Huge Citrine
|+6 Parry Rating and +6 Defense Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Glimmering Monarch Topaz
|+8 Parry Rating and +8 Defense Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Glinting Ametrine
|+10 Agility and +10 Hit Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Glinting Huge Citrine
|+6 Agility and +6 Hit Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|linting Monarch Topaz
|+8 Agility and +8 Hit Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Inscribed Ametrine
|+10 Strength and +10 Critical Strike Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Inscribed Huge Citrine
|+6 Strength and +6 Critical Strike Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Inscribed Monarch Topaz
|+8 Strength and +8 Critical Strike Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Lucent Ametrine
|+10 Agility and +10 Resilience Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Lucent Huge Citrine
|+6 Agility and +6 Resilience Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Lucent Monarch Topaz
|+8 Agility and +8 Resilience Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Luminous Ametrine
|+12 Spell Power and +10 Intellect
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Luminous Huge Citrine
|+7 Spell Power and +6 Intellect
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Luminous Monarch Topaz
|+9 Spell Power and +8 Intellect
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Accurate Huge Citrine
|+7 Expertise Rating and +7 Hit Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Champion’s Huge Citrine
|+7 Strength and +7 Defense Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Deadly Huge Citrine
|+7 Agility and +7 Critical Strike Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Deft Huge Citrine
|+7 Agility and +7 Haste Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Durable Huge Citrine
|+8 Spell Power and +7 Resilience Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Empowered Huge Citrine
|+14 Attack Power and +7 Resilience Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Etched Huge Citrine
|+7 Strength and +7 Hit Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Fierce Huge Citrine
|+7 Strength and +7 Haste Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Glimmering Huge Citrine
|+7 Parry Rating and +7 Defense Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Glinting Huge Citrine
|+7 Agility and +7 Hit Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Inscribed Huge Citrine
|+7 Strength and +7 Critical Strike Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Lucent Huge Citrine
|+7 Agility and +7 Resilience Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Luminous Huge Citrine
|+8 Spell Power and +7 Intellect
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Potent Huge Citrine
|+8 Spell Power and +7 Critical Strike Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Pristine Huge Citrine
|+14 Attack Power and +7 Hit Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Reckless Huge Citrine
|+8 Spell Power and +7 Haste Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Resolute Huge Citrine
|+7 Expertise and +7 Defense Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Resplendent Huge Citrine
|+7 Strength and + 7 Resilience Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Stalwart Huge Citrine
|+7 Dodge Rating and +7 Defense Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Stark Huge Citrine
|+14 Attack Power and +7 Haste Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Veiled Huge Citrine
|+8 Spell Power and +7 Hit Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Wicked Huge Citrine
|+14 Attack Power and +7 Critical Strike Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Potent Ametrine
|+12 Spell Power and +10 Critical Strike Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Potent Huge Citrine
|+7 Spell Power and + 6 Critical Strike Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Potent Monarch Topaz
|+9 Spell Power and +8 Critical Strike Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Pristine Ametrine
|+20 Attack Power and +10 Hit Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Pristine Huge Citrine
|+12 Attack Power and +6 Hit Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Pristine Monarch Topaz
|+16 Attack Power and +8 Hit Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Reckless Ametrine
|+12 Spell Power and +10 Haste Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Reckless Huge Citrine
|+7 Spell Power and +6 Haste Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Reckless Monarch Topaz
|+9 Spell Power and +8 Haste Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Resolute Ametrine
|+10 Expertise Rating and +10 Defense Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Resolute Huge Citrine
|+6 Expertise Rating and +6 Defense Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Resolute Monarch Topaz
|+8 Expertise Rating and +8 Defense Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Resplendent Ametrine
|+10 Strength and +10 Resilience Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Resplendent Huge Citrine
|+6 Strength and +6 Resilience Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Resplendent Monarch Topaz
|+8 Strength and +8 Resilience Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Stalwart Ametrine
|+10 Dodge Rating and +10 Defense Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Stalwart Huge Citrine
|+6 Dodge Rating and +6 Defense Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Stalwart Monarch Topaz
|+8 Dodge Rating and +8 Defense Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Stark Ametrine
|+20 Attack Power and +10 Haste Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Stark Huge Citrine
|+12 Attack Power and +6 Haste Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Stark Monarch Topaz
|+16 Attack Power and +8 Haste Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Veiled Ametrine
|+12 Spell Power and +10 Hit Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Veiled Huge Citrine
|+7 Spell Power and +6 Hit Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Veiled Monarch Topaz
|+9 Spell Power and +8 Hit Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Wicked Ametrine
|+20 Attack Power and +10 Critical Strike Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Wicked Huge Citrine
|+12 Attack Power and +6 Critical Strike Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Wicked Monarch Topaz
|+16 Attack Power and +8 Critical Strike Rating
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
All purple gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic
|Gem
|Stats
|How to get
|Phase
|Balanced Dreadstone
|+20 Attack Power and +15 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Balanced Shadow Crystal
|+12 Attack Power and +9 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Balanced Twilight Opal
|+16 Attack Power and +12 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Defender’s Dreadstone
|+10 Parry Rating and +15 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Defender’s Shadow Crystal
|+6 Parry Rating and +9 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Defender’s Twilight Opal
|+8 Parry Rating and +12 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Glowing Dreadstone
|+12 Spell Power and +15 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Glowing Shadow Crystal
|+7 Spell Power and +9 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Glowing Twilight Opal
|+9 Spell Power and +12 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Guardian’s Dreadstone
|+10 Expertise Rating and +15 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Guardian’s Shadow Crystal
|+6 Expertise Rating and +9 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Guardian’s Twilight Opal
|+8 Expertise Rating and +12 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Infused Dreadstone
|+20 Attack Power and +5 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Infused Shadow Crystal
|+12 Attack Power and +3 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Infused Twilight Opal
|+16 Attack Power and +4 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Mysterious Dreadstone
|+12 Spell Power and +13 Spell Penetration
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Mysterious Shadow Crystal
|+7 Spell Power and +8 Spell Penetration
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Mysterious Twilight Opal
|+9 Spell Power and +10 Spell Penetration
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Balanced Shadow Crystal
|+14 Attack Power and +11 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Defender’s Shadow Crystal
|+7 Parry Rating and +11 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Glowing Shadow Crystal
|+8 Spell Power and +11 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Guardian’s Shadow Crystal
|+7 Expertise Rating and +11 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Infused Shadow Crystal
|+14 Attack Power and +4 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Mysterious Shadow Crystal
|+8 Spell Power and +9 Spell Penetration
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Puissant Shadow Crystal
|+7 Armor Penetration Rating and +11 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Purified Shadow Crystal
|+8 Spell Power and +7 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Regal Shadow Crystal
|+7 Dodge and +11 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Royal Shadow Crystal
|+8 Spell Power and +4 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Shifting Shadow Crystal
|+7 Agility and +11 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Sovereign Shadow Crystal
|+7 Strength and + 11 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Tenuous Shadow Crystal
|+7 Agility and +4 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Puissant Dreadstone
|+10 Armor Penetration and +15 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Puissant Shadow Crystal
|+6 Armor Penetration and +9 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Puissant Twilight Opal
|+8 Armor Penetration and +12 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Purified Dreadstone
|+12 Spell Power and +10 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Purified Shadow Crystal
|+7 Spell Power and +6 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Purified Twilight Opal
|+9 Spell Power and +8 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Regal Dreadstone
|+10 Dodge Rating and +15 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Regal Shadow Crystal
|+6 Dodge Rating and +9 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Regal Twilight Opal
|+8 Dodge Rating and +12 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Royal Dreadstone
|+12 Spell Power and +5 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Royal Shadow Crystal
|+7 Spell Power and +3 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Royal Twilight Opal
|+9 Spell Power and +4 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Shifting Dreadstone
|+10 Agility and +15 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Shifting Shadow Crystal
|+6 Agility and +9 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Shifting Twilight Opal
|+8 Agility and +12 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Sovereign Dreadstone
|+10 Strength and +15 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Sovereign Shadow Crystal
|+6 Strength and +9 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Sovereign Twilight Opal
|+8 Strength and +12 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Tenuous Dreadstone
|+10 Agility and +5 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Tenuous Shadow Crystal
|+6 Agility and +3 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Tenuous Twilight Opal
|+8 Agility and +4 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
All green gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic
|Gem
|Stats
|How to get
|Phase
|Dazzling Dark Jade
|+6 Intellect and +3 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Dazzling Eye of Zul
|+10 Intellect and +5 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Dazzling Forest Emerald
|+8 Intellect and +4 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Enduring Dark Jade
|+6 Defense Rating and +9 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Enduring Eye of Zul
|+10 Defense Rating and +15 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Enduring Forest Emerald
|+8 Defense Rating and +12 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Energized Dark Jade
|+6 Haste Rating and +3 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Energized Eye of Zul
|+10 Haste Rating and +5 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Energized Forest Emerald
|+8 Haste Rating and +4 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Forceful Dark Jade
|+6 Haste Rating and +9 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Forceful Eye of Zul
|+10 Haste Rating and +15 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Forceful Forest Emerald
|+8 Haste Rating and +12 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Intricate Dark Jade
|+6 Haste Rating and +6 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Intricate Eye of Zul
|+10 Haste Rating and +10 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Intricate Forest Emerald
|+8 Haste Rating and +8 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Jagged Dark Jade
|+6 Critical Strike Rating and +9 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Jagged Eye of Zul
|+10 Critical Strike Rating and +15 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Jagged Forest Emerald
|+8 Critical Strike Rating and +12 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Lambent Dark Jade
|+6 Hit Rating and +3 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Lambent Eye of Zul
|+10 Hit Rating and +5 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Lambent Forest Emerald
|+8 Hit Rating and +4 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Misty Dark Jade
|+6 Critical Strike Rating and +6 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Misty Eye of Zul
|+10 Critical Strike Rating and +10 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Misty Forest Emerald
|+8 Critical Strike Rating and +8 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Opaque Dark Jade
|+6 Resilience Rating and +3 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Opaque Eye of Zul
|+10 Resilience Rating and +5 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Opaque Forest Emerald
|+8 Resilience Rating and +4 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Dazzling Dark Jade
|+7 Intellect and +4 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Enduring Dark Jade
|+7 Defense Rating and +11 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Energized Dark Jade
|+7 Haste Rating and +4 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Forceful Dark Jade
|+7 Haste Rating and +11 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Intricate Dark Jade
|+7 Haste Rating and +7 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Jagged Dark Jade
|+7 Critical Strike Rating and +11 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Lambent Dark Jade
|+7 Hit Rating and +4 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Misty Dark Jade
|+7 Critical Strike Rating and +7 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Opaque Dark Jade
|+7 Resilience Rating and +4 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Radiant Dark Jade
|+7 Critical Strike Rating and +9 Spell Penetration
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Seer’s Dark Jade
|+7 Intellect and +7 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Shattered Dark Jade
|+7 Haste Rating and +9 Spell Penetration
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Shining Dark Jade
|+7 Hit Rating and + 7 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Steady Dark Jade
|+7 Resilience Rating and +11 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Sundered Dark Jade
|+7 Critical Strike Rating and +4 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Tense Dark Jade
|+7 Hit Rating and +9 Spell Penetration
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Timeless Dark Jade
|+7 Intellect and +11 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Turbid Dark Jade
|+7 Resilience Rating and +7 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Perfect Vivid Dark Jade
|+7 Hit Rating and +11 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Radiant Dark Jade
|+6 Critical Strike Rating and +8 Spell Penetration
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Radiant Eye of Zul
|+10 Critical Strike Rating and +13 Spell Penetration
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Radiant Forest Emerald
|+8 Critical Strike Rating and +10 Spell Penetration
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Seer’s Dark Jade
|+6 Intellect and +6 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Seer’s Eye of Zul
|+10 Intellect and +10 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Seer’s Forest Emerald
|+8 Intellect and +8 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Shattered Dark Jade
|+6 Haste Rating and +8 Spell Penetration
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Shattered Eye of Zul
|+10 Haste Rating and +13 Spell Penetration
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Shattered Forest Emerald
|+8 Haste Rating and +10 Spell Penetration
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Shining Dark Jade
|+6 Hit Rating and +6 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Shining Eye of Zul
|+10 Hit Rating and +10 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Shining Forest Emerald
|+8 Hit Rating and +8 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Steady Dark Jade
|+6 Resilience Rating and +9 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Steady Eye of Zul
|+10 Resilience and +15 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Steady Forest Emerald
|+8 Resilience Rating and +12 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Sundered Dark Jade
|+6 Critical Strike Rating and +3 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Sundered Eye of Zul
|+10 Critical Strike Rating and +5 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Sundered Forest Emerald
|+8 Critical Strike Rating and +4 Mana every 5 seconds
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Tense Dark Jade
|+6 Hit Rating and +8 Spell Penetration
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Tense Eye of Zul
|+10 Hit Rating and +13 Spell Penetration
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Tense Forest Emerald
|+8 Hit Rating and +10 Spell Penetration
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Timeless Dark Jade
|+6 Intellect and +9 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Timeless Eye of Zul
|+10 Intellect and +15 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Timeless Forest Emerald
|+8 Intellect and +12 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Turbid Dark Jade
|+6 Resilience Rating and +6 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Turbid Eye of Zul
|+10 Resilience Rating and +10 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Turbid Forest Emerald
|+8 Resilience Rating and +8 Spirit
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Vivid Dark Jade
|+6 Hit Rating and +9 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Vivid Eye of Zul
|+10 Hit Rating and +15 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase three
|Vivid Forest Emerald
|+8 Hit Rating and +12 Stamina
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
All meta gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic
|Gem
|Stats
|How to get
|Phase
|Austere Earthsiege Diamond
|+32 Stamina and 2% Increased Armor Value from Items
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Beaming Earthsiege Diamond
|+21 Critical Strike Rating and +2% Mana
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Bracing Earthsiege Diamond
|+25 Spell Power and 2% Reduced Threat
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Chaotic Skyflare Diamond
|+21 Critical Strike Rating and 3% Increased Critical Damage
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Destructive Skyflare Diamond
|+25 Critical Strike Rating and 1% Spell Reflect
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Effulgent Skyflare Diamond
|+32 Stamina and Reduce Spell Damage Taken by 2%
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Ember Skyflare Diamond
|+25 Spell Power and +2% Intellect
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Enigmatic Skyflare Diamond
|+21 Critical Strike Rating and Reduces Snare/Root Duration by 10%
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Enigmatic Starflare Diamond
|+17 Critical Strike Rating and Reduces Snare/Root Duration by 10%
|Vendor
|Eternal Earthsiege Diamond
|+21 Defense Rating and +5% Shield Block Value
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Forlorn Skyflare Diamond
|+25 Spell Power and Silence Duration Reduced by 10%
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Forlorn Starflare Diamond
|+20 Spell Power and Silence Duration Reduced by 10%
|Vendor
|Impassive Skyflare Diamond
|+21 Critical Strike Rating and Fear Duration Reduced by 10%
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Impassive Starflare Diamond
|+17 Critical Strike Rating and Fear Duration Reduced by 10%
|Vendor
|Insightful Earthsiege Diamond
|+21 Intellect and Chance to restore mana on spellcast
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Invigorating Earthsiege Diamond
|+42 Attack Power and Sometimes Heal on Your Crits
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Persistent Earthshatter Diamond
|+34 Attack Power and Stun Duration Reduced by 10%
|Vendor
|Persistent Earthsiege Diamond
|+42 Attack Power and Stun Duration Reduced by 10%
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Powerful Earthshatter Diamond
|+26 Stamina and +10% Stun Duration Reduction
|Vendor
|Powerful Earthsiege Diamond
|+32 Stamina and + 10% Stun Duration Reduction
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Relentless Earthsiege Diamond
|+21 Agility and 3% Increased Critical Damage
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|evitalizing Skyflare Diamond
|+11 Mana every 5 seconds and 3% Increased Critical Healing Effect
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Swift Skyflare Diamond
|+42 Attack Power and Minor Run Speed Increase
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Swift Starflare Diamond
|+34 Attack Power and Minor Run Speed Increase
|Vendor
|Thundering Skyflare Diamond
|Chance to Increase Melee/Ranged Attack Speed
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Tireless Skyflare Diamond
|+25 Spell Power and Minor Run Speed Increase
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Tireless Starflare Diamond
|+20 Spell Power and Minor Run Speed Increase
|Vendor
|Trenchant Earthshatter Diamond
|+20 Spell Power and Stun Duration Reduced by 10%
|Vendor
|Trenchant Earthsiege Diamond
|+25 Spell Power and Stun Duration Reduced by 10%
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
All prismatic gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic
|Gem
|Stats
|How to get
|Phase
|Enchanted Pearl
|+4 to All Stats
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Enchanted Tear
|+6 to All Stats
|Jewelcrafting
|Phase one
|Nightmare Tear
|+10 All Stats
|Jewelcrafting