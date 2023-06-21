All gems in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic and how to get them

Like many other RPG games, WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic has gear that possesses at least one gem socket, if not more, as well as a socket bonus. While the color of the gem and socket need not necessarily match, they will have to if you want to activate the socket bonus

In Wrath of the Lich King Classic, there are four types of sockets: Red, Blue, Yellow, and Meta. Gems and sockets can be mixed and matched, except for Meta Gems and Meta Sockets, which need to be fitted with each other.

As for gems, however, there are eight types: Red, Blue, Yellow, Orange, Purple, Green, Meta, and Prismatic. Orange gems count towards red and yellow socket bonuses; purple gems count towards blue and red socket bonuses, and green gems count towards yellow and blue socket bonuses. Prismatic gems work as any color, and only one can be equipped at a single time.

Where to get gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

There are a couple of ways to acquire the many gems available in Wrath of the Lich King Classic. While most gems are acquired through Jewelcrafting, I should let you know that you can also acquire gems through the Auction House (useful if you aren’t a jewelcrafter), fishing, or buying from vendors.

Jewelcrafting

If you have taken up the Jewelcrafting profession, then you’re in luck, as most gems are crafted through this valued profession alone. Additionally, there are Jewelcrafter-exclusive Epic quality gems that can only be used with a minimum Jewelcrafting skill of 350.

The following are all the Jewelcrafter-only gems:

Jewelcrafter-only red gems

Bold Dragon’s Eye

Bright Dragon’s Eye

Delicate Dragon’s Eye

Flashing Dragon’s Eye

Fractured Dragon’s Eye

Precise Dragon’s Eye

Runed Dragon’s Eye

Subtle Dragon’s Eye

Jewelcrafter-only blue gems

Lustrous Dragon’s Eye

Solid Dragon’s Eye

Sparkling Dragon’s Eye

Stormy Dragon’s Eye

Jewelcrafter-only yellow gems

Brilliant Dragon’s Eye

Mystic Dragon’s Eye

Quick Dragon’s Eye

Rigid Dragon’s Eye

Smooth Dragon’s Eye

Thick Dragon’s Eye

Vendors

There are a handful of gems that can be acquired from vendors. There are three vendors who sell gems in total, and all three of them are found in Wintergrasp, accessible only when the specific faction has assumed control.

Vendor gems

Enigmatic Starflare Diamond

Forlorn Starflare Diamond

Impassive Starflare Diamond

Kharmaa’s Grace

Persistent Earthshatter Diamond

Powerful Earthshatter Diamond

Swift Starflare Diamond

Tireless Starflare Diamond

Trenchant Earthshatter Diamond

Fishing

You can take up several fishing daily quests through Maria Chase found in Dalaran, completing which will reward you with a Bag of Fishing Treasures which has a chance to contain a Stormjewel.

Winning the consolation prize for the Kalu’ak Fishing Derby—the Blacktip Shark—starts a quest that can also be turned to Marcia Chase for a Bag of Fishing Treasures.

All Stormjewels available through Bag of Fishing Treasures

Bold Stormjewel

Delicate Stormjewel

Runed Stormjewel

Brilliant Stormjewel

Rigid Stormjewel

Now that you know every method to acquire gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic, let us take a look at every single gem available for you to get your hands on in the game, split up by their type.

All red gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Gem Stats How to get Phase Bold Bloodstone +12 Strength Jewelcrafting Phase one Bold Cardinal Ruby +20 Strength Jewelcrafting Phase three Bold Dragon’s Eye +34 Strength Jewelcrafting Phase one Bold Scarlet Ruby +16 Strength Jewelcrafting Phase one Bold Stormjewel +20 Strength Bag of Fishing Treasures Bright Bloodstone +24 Attack Power Jewelcrafting Phase one Bright Cardinal Ruby +40 Attack Power Jewelcrafting Phase three Bright Dragon’s Eye +68 Attack Power Jewelcrafting Phase one Bright Scarlet Ruby +32 Attack Power Jewelcrafting Phase one Delicate Bloodstone +12 Agility Jewelcrafting Phase one Delicate Cardinal Ruby +20 Agility Jewelcrafting Phase three Delicate Dragon’s Eye +34 Agility Jewelcrafting Phase one Delicate Scarlet Ruby +16 Agility Jewelcrafting Phase one Delicate Stormjewel +20 Agility Bag of Fishing Treasures Flashing Bloodstone +12 Parry Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Flashing Cardinal Ruby +20 Parry Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Flashing Dragon’s Eye +34 Parry Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Flashing Scarlet Ruby +16 Parry Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Fractured Bloodstone +12 Armor Penetration Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Fractured Cardinal Ruby +20 Armor Penetration Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Fractured Dragon’s Eye +34 Armor Penetration Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Fractured Scarlet Ruby +16 Armor Penetration Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Bold Bloodstone +14 Strength Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Bright Bloodstone +28 Attack Power Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Delicate Bloodstone +14 Agility Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Flashing Bloodstone +14 Parry Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Fractured Bloodstone +14 Armor Penetration Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Precise Bloodstone +14 Expertise Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Runed Bloodstone +16 Spell Power Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Subtle Bloodstone +14 Dodge Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Precise Bloodstone +12 Expertise Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Precise Cardinal Ruby +20 Expertise Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Precise Dragon’s Eye +34 Expertise Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Precise Scarlet Ruby +16 Expertise Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Runed Bloodstone +14 Spell Power Jewelcrafting Phase one Runed Cardinal Ruby +23 Spell Power Jewelcrafting Phase three Runed Dragon’s Eye +39 Spell Power Jewelcrafting Phase one Runed Scarlet Ruby +19 Spell Power Jewelcrafting Phase one Runed Stormjewel +23 Spell Power Bag of Fishing Treasures Subtle Bloodstone +12 Dodge Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Subtle Cardinal Ruby +20 Dodge Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Subtle Dragon’s Eye +34 Dodge Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Subtle Scarlet Ruby +16 Dodge Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one

All blue gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Gem Stats How to get Phase Lustrous Chalcedony +6 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase one Lustrous Dragon’s Eye +17 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Lustrous Majestic Zircon +10 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase three Lustrous Sky Sapphire +8 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Lustrous Chalcedony +7 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Solid Chalcedony +211 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Sparkling Chalcedony +14 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Stormy Chalcedony +18 Spell Penetration Jewelcrafting Phase one Solid Chalcedony +18 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Solid Dragon’s Eye +51 Stamina Jewelcrafting Solid Majestic Zircon +30 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase three Solid Sky Sapphire +24 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Solid Stormjewel +30 Stamina Bag of Fishing Treasures Sparkling Chalcedony +12 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase one Sparkling Dragon’s Eye +34 Spirit Jewelcrafting Sparkling Majestic Zircon +20 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase three Sparkling Sky Sapphire +16 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase one Sparkling Stormjewel +20 Spirit Bag of Fishing Treasures Stormy Chalcedony +15 Spell Penetration Jewelcrafting Phase one Stormy Dragon’s Eye +43 Spell Penetration Jewelcrafting Stormy Majestic Zircon +25 Spell Penetration Jewelcrafting Phase three Stormy Sky Sapphire +20 Spell Penetration Jewelcrafting Phase one

All yellow gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Gem Stats How to get Phase Brilliant Autumn’s Glow +16 Intellect Jewelcrafting Phase one Brilliant Dragon’s Eye +34 Intellect Jewelcrafting Phase one Brilliant King’s Amber +20 Intellect Jewelcrafting Phase three Brilliant Stormjewel +20 Intellect Bag of Fishing Treasures Brilliant Sun Crystal +12 Intellect Jewelcrafting Phase one Kharmaa’s Grace +20 Resilience Rating Vendor Mystic Autumn’s Glow +16 Resilience Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Mystic Dragon’s Eye +34 Resilience Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Mystic King’s Amber +20 Resilience Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Mystic Sun Crystal +12 Resilience Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Brilliant Sun Crystal +14 Intellect Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Mystic Sun Crystal +14 Resilience Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Quick Sun Crystal +14 Haste Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Rigid Sun Crystal +14 Hit Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Smooth Sun Crystal +14 Critical Strike Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Thick Sun Crystal +14 Defense Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Quick Autumn’s Glow +16 Haste Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Quick Dragon’s Eye +34 Haste Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Quick King’s Amber +20 Haste Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Quick Sun Crystal +12 Haste Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Rigid Autumn’s Glow +16 Hit Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Rigid Dragon’s Eye +34 Hit Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Rigid King’s Amber +20 Hit Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Rigid Stormjewel +20 Hit Rating Bag of Fishing Treasures Rigid Sun Crystal +12 Hit Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Smooth Autumn’s Glow +16 Critical Strike Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Smooth Dragon’s Eye +34 Critical Strike Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Smooth King’s Amber +20 Critical Strike Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Smooth Sun Crystal +12 Critical Strike Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Thick Autumn’s Glow +16 Defense Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Thick Dragon’s Eye +34 Defense Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Thick King’s Amber +20 Defense Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Thick Sun Crystal +12 Defense Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one

All orange gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Gem Stats How to get Phase Accurate Ametrine +10 Expertise Rating and +10 Hit Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Accurate Huge Citrine +6 Expertise Rating and +6 Hit Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Accurate Monarch Topaz +8 Expertise Rating and +8 Hit Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Champion’s Ametrine +10 Strength and +10 Defense Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Champion’s Huge Citrine +6 Strength and +6 Defense Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Champion’s Monarch Topaz +8 Strength and +8 Defense Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Deadly Ametrine +10 Agility and +10 Critical Strike Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Deadly Huge Citrine +6 Agility and +6 Critical Strike Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Deadly Monarch Topaz +8 Agility and +8 Critical Strike Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Deft Ametrine +10 Agility and +10 Haste Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Deft Huge Citrine +6 Agility and +6 Haste Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Deft Monarch Topaz +8 Agility and +8 Haste Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Durable Ametrine +12 Spell Power and +10 Resilience Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Durable Huge Citrine +6 Spell Power and +4 Resilience Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Durable Monarch Topaz +9 Spell Power and +8 Resilience Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Empowered Ametrine +20 Attack Power and +10 Resilience Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Empowered Huge Citrine +12 Attack Power and +6 Resilience Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Empowered Monarch Topaz +16 Attack Power and +8 Resilience Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Etched Ametrine +10 Strength and +10 Hit Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Etched Huge Citrine +6 Strength and +6 Hit Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Etched Monarch Topaz +8 Strength and +8 Hit Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Fierce Ametrine +10 Strength and +10 Haste Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Fierce Huge Citrine +6 Strength and +6 Haste Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Fierce Monarch Topaz +8 Strength and +8 Haste Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Glimmering Ametrine +10 Parry Rating and +10 Defense Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Glimmering Huge Citrine +6 Parry Rating and +6 Defense Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Glimmering Monarch Topaz +8 Parry Rating and +8 Defense Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Glinting Ametrine +10 Agility and +10 Hit Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Glinting Huge Citrine +6 Agility and +6 Hit Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one linting Monarch Topaz +8 Agility and +8 Hit Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Inscribed Ametrine +10 Strength and +10 Critical Strike Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Inscribed Huge Citrine +6 Strength and +6 Critical Strike Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Inscribed Monarch Topaz +8 Strength and +8 Critical Strike Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Lucent Ametrine +10 Agility and +10 Resilience Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Lucent Huge Citrine +6 Agility and +6 Resilience Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Lucent Monarch Topaz +8 Agility and +8 Resilience Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Luminous Ametrine +12 Spell Power and +10 Intellect Jewelcrafting Phase three Luminous Huge Citrine +7 Spell Power and +6 Intellect Jewelcrafting Phase one Luminous Monarch Topaz +9 Spell Power and +8 Intellect Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Accurate Huge Citrine +7 Expertise Rating and +7 Hit Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Champion’s Huge Citrine +7 Strength and +7 Defense Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Deadly Huge Citrine +7 Agility and +7 Critical Strike Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Deft Huge Citrine +7 Agility and +7 Haste Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Durable Huge Citrine +8 Spell Power and +7 Resilience Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Empowered Huge Citrine +14 Attack Power and +7 Resilience Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Etched Huge Citrine +7 Strength and +7 Hit Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Fierce Huge Citrine +7 Strength and +7 Haste Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Glimmering Huge Citrine +7 Parry Rating and +7 Defense Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Glinting Huge Citrine +7 Agility and +7 Hit Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Inscribed Huge Citrine +7 Strength and +7 Critical Strike Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Lucent Huge Citrine +7 Agility and +7 Resilience Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Luminous Huge Citrine +8 Spell Power and +7 Intellect Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Potent Huge Citrine +8 Spell Power and +7 Critical Strike Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Pristine Huge Citrine +14 Attack Power and +7 Hit Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Reckless Huge Citrine +8 Spell Power and +7 Haste Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Resolute Huge Citrine +7 Expertise and +7 Defense Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Resplendent Huge Citrine +7 Strength and + 7 Resilience Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Stalwart Huge Citrine +7 Dodge Rating and +7 Defense Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Stark Huge Citrine +14 Attack Power and +7 Haste Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Veiled Huge Citrine +8 Spell Power and +7 Hit Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Wicked Huge Citrine +14 Attack Power and +7 Critical Strike Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Potent Ametrine +12 Spell Power and +10 Critical Strike Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Potent Huge Citrine +7 Spell Power and + 6 Critical Strike Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Potent Monarch Topaz +9 Spell Power and +8 Critical Strike Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Pristine Ametrine +20 Attack Power and +10 Hit Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Pristine Huge Citrine +12 Attack Power and +6 Hit Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Pristine Monarch Topaz +16 Attack Power and +8 Hit Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Reckless Ametrine +12 Spell Power and +10 Haste Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Reckless Huge Citrine +7 Spell Power and +6 Haste Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Reckless Monarch Topaz +9 Spell Power and +8 Haste Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Resolute Ametrine +10 Expertise Rating and +10 Defense Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Resolute Huge Citrine +6 Expertise Rating and +6 Defense Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Resolute Monarch Topaz +8 Expertise Rating and +8 Defense Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Resplendent Ametrine +10 Strength and +10 Resilience Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Resplendent Huge Citrine +6 Strength and +6 Resilience Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Resplendent Monarch Topaz +8 Strength and +8 Resilience Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Stalwart Ametrine +10 Dodge Rating and +10 Defense Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Stalwart Huge Citrine +6 Dodge Rating and +6 Defense Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Stalwart Monarch Topaz +8 Dodge Rating and +8 Defense Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Stark Ametrine +20 Attack Power and +10 Haste Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Stark Huge Citrine +12 Attack Power and +6 Haste Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Stark Monarch Topaz +16 Attack Power and +8 Haste Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Veiled Ametrine +12 Spell Power and +10 Hit Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Veiled Huge Citrine +7 Spell Power and +6 Hit Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Veiled Monarch Topaz +9 Spell Power and +8 Hit Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Wicked Ametrine +20 Attack Power and +10 Critical Strike Rating Jewelcrafting Phase three Wicked Huge Citrine +12 Attack Power and +6 Critical Strike Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one Wicked Monarch Topaz +16 Attack Power and +8 Critical Strike Rating Jewelcrafting Phase one

All purple gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Gem Stats How to get Phase Balanced Dreadstone +20 Attack Power and +15 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase three Balanced Shadow Crystal +12 Attack Power and +9 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Balanced Twilight Opal +16 Attack Power and +12 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Defender’s Dreadstone +10 Parry Rating and +15 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase three Defender’s Shadow Crystal +6 Parry Rating and +9 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Defender’s Twilight Opal +8 Parry Rating and +12 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Glowing Dreadstone +12 Spell Power and +15 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase three Glowing Shadow Crystal +7 Spell Power and +9 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Glowing Twilight Opal +9 Spell Power and +12 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Guardian’s Dreadstone +10 Expertise Rating and +15 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase three Guardian’s Shadow Crystal +6 Expertise Rating and +9 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Guardian’s Twilight Opal +8 Expertise Rating and +12 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Infused Dreadstone +20 Attack Power and +5 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase three Infused Shadow Crystal +12 Attack Power and +3 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase one Infused Twilight Opal +16 Attack Power and +4 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase one Mysterious Dreadstone +12 Spell Power and +13 Spell Penetration Jewelcrafting Phase three Mysterious Shadow Crystal +7 Spell Power and +8 Spell Penetration Jewelcrafting Phase one Mysterious Twilight Opal +9 Spell Power and +10 Spell Penetration Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Balanced Shadow Crystal +14 Attack Power and +11 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Defender’s Shadow Crystal +7 Parry Rating and +11 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Glowing Shadow Crystal +8 Spell Power and +11 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Guardian’s Shadow Crystal +7 Expertise Rating and +11 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Infused Shadow Crystal +14 Attack Power and +4 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Mysterious Shadow Crystal +8 Spell Power and +9 Spell Penetration Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Puissant Shadow Crystal +7 Armor Penetration Rating and +11 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Purified Shadow Crystal +8 Spell Power and +7 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Regal Shadow Crystal +7 Dodge and +11 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Royal Shadow Crystal +8 Spell Power and +4 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Shifting Shadow Crystal +7 Agility and +11 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Sovereign Shadow Crystal +7 Strength and + 11 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Tenuous Shadow Crystal +7 Agility and +4 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase one Puissant Dreadstone +10 Armor Penetration and +15 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase three Puissant Shadow Crystal +6 Armor Penetration and +9 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Puissant Twilight Opal +8 Armor Penetration and +12 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Purified Dreadstone +12 Spell Power and +10 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase three Purified Shadow Crystal +7 Spell Power and +6 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase one Purified Twilight Opal +9 Spell Power and +8 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase one Regal Dreadstone +10 Dodge Rating and +15 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase three Regal Shadow Crystal +6 Dodge Rating and +9 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Regal Twilight Opal +8 Dodge Rating and +12 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Royal Dreadstone +12 Spell Power and +5 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase three Royal Shadow Crystal +7 Spell Power and +3 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase one Royal Twilight Opal +9 Spell Power and +4 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase one Shifting Dreadstone +10 Agility and +15 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase three Shifting Shadow Crystal +6 Agility and +9 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Shifting Twilight Opal +8 Agility and +12 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Sovereign Dreadstone +10 Strength and +15 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase three Sovereign Shadow Crystal +6 Strength and +9 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Sovereign Twilight Opal +8 Strength and +12 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Tenuous Dreadstone +10 Agility and +5 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase three Tenuous Shadow Crystal +6 Agility and +3 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase one Tenuous Twilight Opal +8 Agility and +4 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase one

All green gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Gem Stats How to get Phase Dazzling Dark Jade +6 Intellect and +3 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase one Dazzling Eye of Zul +10 Intellect and +5 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase three Dazzling Forest Emerald +8 Intellect and +4 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase one Enduring Dark Jade +6 Defense Rating and +9 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Enduring Eye of Zul +10 Defense Rating and +15 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase three Enduring Forest Emerald +8 Defense Rating and +12 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Energized Dark Jade +6 Haste Rating and +3 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase one Energized Eye of Zul +10 Haste Rating and +5 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase three Energized Forest Emerald +8 Haste Rating and +4 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase one Forceful Dark Jade +6 Haste Rating and +9 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Forceful Eye of Zul +10 Haste Rating and +15 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase three Forceful Forest Emerald +8 Haste Rating and +12 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Intricate Dark Jade +6 Haste Rating and +6 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase one Intricate Eye of Zul +10 Haste Rating and +10 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase three Intricate Forest Emerald +8 Haste Rating and +8 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase one Jagged Dark Jade +6 Critical Strike Rating and +9 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Jagged Eye of Zul +10 Critical Strike Rating and +15 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase three Jagged Forest Emerald +8 Critical Strike Rating and +12 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Lambent Dark Jade +6 Hit Rating and +3 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase one Lambent Eye of Zul +10 Hit Rating and +5 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase three Lambent Forest Emerald +8 Hit Rating and +4 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase one Misty Dark Jade +6 Critical Strike Rating and +6 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase one Misty Eye of Zul +10 Critical Strike Rating and +10 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase three Misty Forest Emerald +8 Critical Strike Rating and +8 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase one Opaque Dark Jade +6 Resilience Rating and +3 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase one Opaque Eye of Zul +10 Resilience Rating and +5 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase three Opaque Forest Emerald +8 Resilience Rating and +4 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Dazzling Dark Jade +7 Intellect and +4 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Enduring Dark Jade +7 Defense Rating and +11 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Energized Dark Jade +7 Haste Rating and +4 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Forceful Dark Jade +7 Haste Rating and +11 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Intricate Dark Jade +7 Haste Rating and +7 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Jagged Dark Jade +7 Critical Strike Rating and +11 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Lambent Dark Jade +7 Hit Rating and +4 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Misty Dark Jade +7 Critical Strike Rating and +7 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Opaque Dark Jade +7 Resilience Rating and +4 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Radiant Dark Jade +7 Critical Strike Rating and +9 Spell Penetration Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Seer’s Dark Jade +7 Intellect and +7 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Shattered Dark Jade +7 Haste Rating and +9 Spell Penetration Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Shining Dark Jade +7 Hit Rating and + 7 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Steady Dark Jade +7 Resilience Rating and +11 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Sundered Dark Jade +7 Critical Strike Rating and +4 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Tense Dark Jade +7 Hit Rating and +9 Spell Penetration Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Timeless Dark Jade +7 Intellect and +11 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Turbid Dark Jade +7 Resilience Rating and +7 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase one Perfect Vivid Dark Jade +7 Hit Rating and +11 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Radiant Dark Jade +6 Critical Strike Rating and +8 Spell Penetration Jewelcrafting Phase one Radiant Eye of Zul +10 Critical Strike Rating and +13 Spell Penetration Jewelcrafting Phase three Radiant Forest Emerald +8 Critical Strike Rating and +10 Spell Penetration Jewelcrafting Phase one Seer’s Dark Jade +6 Intellect and +6 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase one Seer’s Eye of Zul +10 Intellect and +10 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase three Seer’s Forest Emerald +8 Intellect and +8 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase one Shattered Dark Jade +6 Haste Rating and +8 Spell Penetration Jewelcrafting Phase one Shattered Eye of Zul +10 Haste Rating and +13 Spell Penetration Jewelcrafting Phase three Shattered Forest Emerald +8 Haste Rating and +10 Spell Penetration Jewelcrafting Phase one Shining Dark Jade +6 Hit Rating and +6 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase one Shining Eye of Zul +10 Hit Rating and +10 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase three Shining Forest Emerald +8 Hit Rating and +8 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase one Steady Dark Jade +6 Resilience Rating and +9 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Steady Eye of Zul +10 Resilience and +15 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase three Steady Forest Emerald +8 Resilience Rating and +12 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Sundered Dark Jade +6 Critical Strike Rating and +3 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase one Sundered Eye of Zul +10 Critical Strike Rating and +5 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase three Sundered Forest Emerald +8 Critical Strike Rating and +4 Mana every 5 seconds Jewelcrafting Phase one Tense Dark Jade +6 Hit Rating and +8 Spell Penetration Jewelcrafting Phase one Tense Eye of Zul +10 Hit Rating and +13 Spell Penetration Jewelcrafting Phase three Tense Forest Emerald +8 Hit Rating and +10 Spell Penetration Jewelcrafting Phase one Timeless Dark Jade +6 Intellect and +9 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Timeless Eye of Zul +10 Intellect and +15 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase three Timeless Forest Emerald +8 Intellect and +12 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Turbid Dark Jade +6 Resilience Rating and +6 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase one Turbid Eye of Zul +10 Resilience Rating and +10 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase three Turbid Forest Emerald +8 Resilience Rating and +8 Spirit Jewelcrafting Phase one Vivid Dark Jade +6 Hit Rating and +9 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one Vivid Eye of Zul +10 Hit Rating and +15 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase three Vivid Forest Emerald +8 Hit Rating and +12 Stamina Jewelcrafting Phase one

All meta gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Gem Stats How to get Phase Austere Earthsiege Diamond +32 Stamina and 2% Increased Armor Value from Items Jewelcrafting Phase one Beaming Earthsiege Diamond +21 Critical Strike Rating and +2% Mana Jewelcrafting Phase one Bracing Earthsiege Diamond +25 Spell Power and 2% Reduced Threat Jewelcrafting Phase one Chaotic Skyflare Diamond +21 Critical Strike Rating and 3% Increased Critical Damage Jewelcrafting Phase one Destructive Skyflare Diamond +25 Critical Strike Rating and 1% Spell Reflect Jewelcrafting Phase one Effulgent Skyflare Diamond +32 Stamina and Reduce Spell Damage Taken by 2% Jewelcrafting Phase one Ember Skyflare Diamond +25 Spell Power and +2% Intellect Jewelcrafting Phase one Enigmatic Skyflare Diamond +21 Critical Strike Rating and Reduces Snare/Root Duration by 10% Jewelcrafting Phase one Enigmatic Starflare Diamond +17 Critical Strike Rating and Reduces Snare/Root Duration by 10% Vendor Eternal Earthsiege Diamond +21 Defense Rating and +5% Shield Block Value Jewelcrafting Phase one Forlorn Skyflare Diamond +25 Spell Power and Silence Duration Reduced by 10% Jewelcrafting Phase one Forlorn Starflare Diamond +20 Spell Power and Silence Duration Reduced by 10% Vendor Impassive Skyflare Diamond +21 Critical Strike Rating and Fear Duration Reduced by 10% Jewelcrafting Phase one Impassive Starflare Diamond +17 Critical Strike Rating and Fear Duration Reduced by 10% Vendor Insightful Earthsiege Diamond +21 Intellect and Chance to restore mana on spellcast Jewelcrafting Phase one Invigorating Earthsiege Diamond +42 Attack Power and Sometimes Heal on Your Crits Jewelcrafting Phase one Persistent Earthshatter Diamond +34 Attack Power and Stun Duration Reduced by 10% Vendor Persistent Earthsiege Diamond +42 Attack Power and Stun Duration Reduced by 10% Jewelcrafting Phase one Powerful Earthshatter Diamond +26 Stamina and +10% Stun Duration Reduction Vendor Powerful Earthsiege Diamond +32 Stamina and + 10% Stun Duration Reduction Jewelcrafting Phase one Relentless Earthsiege Diamond +21 Agility and 3% Increased Critical Damage Jewelcrafting Phase one evitalizing Skyflare Diamond +11 Mana every 5 seconds and 3% Increased Critical Healing Effect Jewelcrafting Phase one Swift Skyflare Diamond +42 Attack Power and Minor Run Speed Increase Jewelcrafting Phase one Swift Starflare Diamond +34 Attack Power and Minor Run Speed Increase Vendor Thundering Skyflare Diamond Chance to Increase Melee/Ranged Attack Speed Jewelcrafting Phase one Tireless Skyflare Diamond +25 Spell Power and Minor Run Speed Increase Jewelcrafting Phase one Tireless Starflare Diamond +20 Spell Power and Minor Run Speed Increase Vendor Trenchant Earthshatter Diamond +20 Spell Power and Stun Duration Reduced by 10% Vendor Trenchant Earthsiege Diamond +25 Spell Power and Stun Duration Reduced by 10% Jewelcrafting Phase one

All prismatic gems in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Gem Stats How to get Phase Enchanted Pearl +4 to All Stats Jewelcrafting Phase one Enchanted Tear +6 to All Stats Jewelcrafting Phase one Nightmare Tear +10 All Stats Jewelcrafting

