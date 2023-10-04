All Eastern Kingdoms Cup race locations in WoW Dragonflight

Take your Dragonriding drake to see the Eastern Kingdoms!

It’s that time of the year again when World of Warcraft Dragonflight players pull out their favorite Dragonriding mounts and head back to the old continents of Azeroth to race. First, there was the Kalimdor Cup, and now there’s the Eastern Kingdoms Cup with 14 different locations where you can race.

Each race comes in three versions—Normal, Advanced, and Reverse, and for each one of them, you can win either a Bronze, Silver, or Gold medal. For completing each race, you’ll be rewarded Riders of Azeroth Badges. This time around, you’ll get to revisit the familiar scenery of the Eastern Kingdoms, just through a different pair of eyes. You’ll feel the wind in your hair and reach unimaginable speeds with your Dragonrding drake.

Here’s the full list of all Eastern Kingdoms races in Dragonflight.

Locations of all Eastern Kingdoms Cup races in WoW Dragonflight

Gilneas Gambit (Gilneas at the 58.21, 11.80 coordinates)

Searing Slalom (Searing Gorge at the 72.90, 42.29 coordinates)

Deadwing Derby (Deadwind Pass at the 46.33, 72.38 coordinates)

Gurubashi Gala (Stranglethorn Vale at the 63.04, 17.53 coordinates)

Blasted Lands Bolt (Blasted Lands at the 62.23, 26, 79 coordinates)

Booty Bay Blast (Booty Bay at the 37.21, 82.44 coordinates)

Krazzworks Klash (Twilight Highlands at the 72.43, 27,50 coordinates)

Loch Modan Loop (Loch Modan at the 46.80, 13.61 coordinates)

Twilight Terror (Twilight Highlands at the 35.06, 78.01 coordinates)

Elwynn Forest Flash (Elwynn Forest at the 64.18, 48.73 coordinates)

Ironforge Interceptor (Dun Morogh at the 74.04, 34.04 coordinates)

Plaguelands Plunge (Eastern Plaguelands at the 34.39, 38.16 coordinates)

Fuselight Night Flight (The Badlands at the 66.66, 36.65 coordinates)

Redridge Rally (Redridge Mountains at the 40.49, 24.78 coordinates)

