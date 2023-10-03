Watch out Kel’Thuzad, 2 WoW Hardcore guilds have already cleared Ahn’Qiraj and Blackwing Lair

World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore has been out a little over one month and some of the top guilds have just cleared Ahn’Qiraj and Blackwing Lair. That only leaves Kel’Thuzad undefeated.

On Oct. 2, two North American guilds took down Nefarian and C’Thun, respectively. While Frontier achieved the World First Nefarian kill in Blackwing Lair, HC Elite headed straight for Temple of Ahn’Qiraj to down C’Thun. Both guilds were successful, but HC Elite lost two players while trying to beat the Old God.

With these two foes being down, and previous raids already cleared, this means Naxxramas and Kel’Thuzad are on the menu next. This is a giant necropolis raid that is located in Eastern Plaguelands, and it consists of five wings in total. But, to get access to the Lich Kel’Thuzad, you need to clear the Arachnid Quarter, the Plague Quarter, the Military Quarter, and the Construct Quarter.

But it’s not as easy as simply heading to Naxxramas because you first need to farm reputation with the Argent Dawn to at least Honored level and pay in gold and various materials.

Right now, we don’t really know when these two guilds will step into Naxxramas to end Kel’Thuzad once and for all, but my guess is that they will surely look to gear their most valuable players a bit more.

He’s patiently waiting. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Although it was initially believed Naxxramas was incredibly demanding, the difficulty is actually quite close to other Classic raids. But the truth of the matter is that it’s just a gear check. In other words, you need to have all your best-in-slot pieces, otherwise, you won’t be able to meet the DPS checks like Patchwerk.

