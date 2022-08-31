2 new events headed to WoW esports: Xy’mox’s Charity Cache and Solo Shuffle

In anticipation of World of Warcraft Dragonflight, the MMO has scheduled two new competitive events showcasing both the PvP and PvE esports scenes: Xy’mox’s Charity Cache and Solo Shuffle.

The official WoW Twitch and YouTube channels will host both events on their respective dates, Xy’mox’s Charity Cache running from Sept. 10 to 11 and the Solo Shuffle spanning Sept. 23 to 25. Both esports events boast a $100,000 prize pool for both charities and players, making this one of the largest forays into the MMO’s competitive scenes yet.

Xy’Mox’s Charity Cache will pit two of World of Warcraft’s best raiding guilds, Team Liquid and Echo, against each other. The two teams will revisit the raids Castle Nathria and Sepulcher of the First Ones, racing to defeat each boss as quickly as possible. Each boss that the guilds defeat will earn their charity a share of the $100,000 prize pool, with checkpoints granting designed amounts of money to their respective charity. Echo, the EU representatives, will play for Direct Relief, while the North American Team Liquid will undertake AbleGamers.

This charity event will add several twists to the already difficult raids. Each boss will have at least two “Fated Powers” activated. While these powers weren’t explicitly explained, the WoW esports team promised increased difficulty for each obstacle.

The Solo Shuffle Showdown is a three-day invitational competition that will feature 36 players from both Europe and North America fighting for their share of the $100,000 prize pool. This tournament will be divided into six lobbies of six players by randomized seeding, with the top 12 advancing to the finals on Sept. 25.

On the final day of the Solo Shuffle Showdown, the final 12 will compete in two more matches and the six players with the highest score will duke it out in one final faceoff. Only two winners, one DPS and one healer, will be crowned as the first Solo Shuffle Showdown champions.