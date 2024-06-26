With many people now back to working in offices, the “Zoom call button” clue in today’s New York Times Mini Crossword was surprisingly tricky. But it’s actually pretty simple.

Recommended Videos

My mistake was thinking it was about the button on Zoom you use to start a call, not just any button on a Zoom call, which might be why you’re struggling too. You’re not looking for another name for the call button, but for a button that exists on Zoom calls and is four letters long. Here are some hints to help you figure it out.

Hints to solve Zoom call button Crossword clue

Other easy clues will help you get to the answer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: Think about any video call you’ve made and remember the buttons that are there while you’re talking to someone. It’s one of those buttons.

Hint 2: It’s the button you likely use the most during Zoom calls.

Hint 3: The raise hand button is not the answer.

Hint 4: It’s the button you press when you’re about to start speaking or when you’re done speaking, so you don’t disturb others during a meeting.

If you haven’t figured out the answer yet, stop reading now if you don’t want to be spoiled.

The answer to the “Zoom call button” NYT crossword clue is “MUTE.” It’s the button you press to silence your microphone, so people in the meeting can’t hear you. This was really useful during the pandemic when people were working from home, and it helped avoid background noise from households.

Full list of answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword

You can find the full list of answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword below. These are the final answers, not hints. If you don’t want to see the answers before finishing the puzzle, skip this section and continue reading for more content.

ACROSS

1A It “puts you there where things are hollow,” in a David Bowie hit – FAME

It “puts you there where things are hollow,” in a David Bowie hit – FAME 5A What QR codes at restaurants lead to – MENUS

What QR codes at restaurants lead to – MENUS 6A Top of the top – ELITE

Top of the top – ELITE 7A Subject of a marathoner’s P.R. – TIME

Subject of a marathoner’s P.R. – TIME 8A Log chopper – AXE

DOWN

1D ___ Felicis, potion in the Harry Potter books known as “Liquid Luck” – FELIX

___ Felicis, potion in the Harry Potter books known as “Liquid Luck” – FELIX 2D Japanese cartoon genre – ANIME

Japanese cartoon genre – ANIME 3D Zoom call button – MUTE

Zoom call button – MUTE 4D Suffix with Senegal or Sudan – ESE

Suffix with Senegal or Sudan – ESE 5D Parent company of Facebook – META

Best word games to play after the NYT Mini Crossword

After completing the New York Times Mini Crossword, try the Washington Post and LA Times Mini Crosswords. They are also short, 5×5, free, and updated daily. I like to do all three every morning before starting work. I also enjoy playing Spelling Bee and Strands on the New York Times website because they offer different challenges.

Strands is my favorite. It’s popular among word puzzle fans and has become my top choice, even more than mini crosswords. In Strands, you find words on a grid like a word search, but you can connect the letters in any direction, and they have to fit the theme. It’s short, challenging, and super fun.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy