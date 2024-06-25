Forgot password
The June 25 NYT Mini Crossword board, empty, with a highlight on 3D.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Your other question NYT Crossword clue

This is probably the hardest clue in todays NYT Mini Crossword
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “your other question,” is hard because it doesn’t seem like the answer should have four letters. You might think of words like “about,” as I did, but they won’t fit. You need to consider answers that are a bit more formal.

So, if you’re still struggling with that clue, even if, like me, you left it for last after finding many down clues, I’m here to help you. Here’s how you can figure out what the answer is.

Hints to solve Your other question Crossword clue

The NYT Mini Crossword board of June 25 with a highlight on 2D.
  • Hint 1: The word you’re looking for means “referring to,” as it’s used to introduce the person’s question.
  • Hint 2: It’s made up of two short words.
  • Hint 3: It’s a formal expression.
  • Hint 4: One of the words in the answer is “to.”

If you don’t want to see the final answer, stop scrolling now.

The answer to “your other question” is “ASTO.” It’s a formal way to say “referring to” or “about” to mention something said earlier in a conversation. It’s short and simple but not often used in daily conversation, which is why many people, including me, struggled to find it today.

Full list of answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword

Here are the answers to all the clues in the June 25 NYT Mini Crossword. If you don’t want to see the answers, stop reading now because the section below has the complete answers, not hints. Only keep reading if you want to see the final answers to the puzzle.

ACROSS

  • 1A “___ your other question …” – ASTO
  • 5A Bit of bird chatter – CHIRP
  • 7A Apartment building with individually owned units – CONDO
  • 8A Bit of bird chatter – TWEET
  • 9A Many varsity sports captains: Abbr. – SRS

DOWN

  • 1A Bank holding: Abbr. – ACCT
  • 2A “Euphoria” or “Glee” – SHOW
  • 3A Fork points – TINES
  • 4A Purchase online, perhaps – ORDER
  • 6A Vessels for cooking pasta – POTS

More word games to play after the NYT Mini Crossword

If you want to keep playing short and challenging word games like mini-crosswords, try Strands on the New York Times. It’s a word search puzzle where you can connect letters in any direction to form words, and these words must fit a theme, making it more complex. Sometimes, you might find words that aren’t part of the solution, which adds to the challenge. The grid is small, so it’s quick to play.

If you want more crosswords, wait for a new New York Times mini at 2am CT or check out other 5×5 mini-crosswords on the Washington Post or LA Times websites. The Sun also has mini-crosswords, but they are 7×7, so they’re a bit larger and more challenging, though still faster and shorter than regular crosswords.

