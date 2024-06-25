Your other question NYT Crossword clue

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “your other question,” is hard because it doesn’t seem like the answer should have four letters. You might think of words like “about,” as I did, but they won’t fit. You need to consider answers that are a bit more formal.

So, if you’re still struggling with that clue, even if, like me, you left it for last after finding many down clues, I’m here to help you. Here’s how you can figure out what the answer is.

Hints to solve Your other question Crossword clue

Hint 1: The word you’re looking for means “referring to,” as it’s used to introduce the person’s question.

The word you’re looking for means “referring to,” as it’s used to introduce the person’s question. Hint 2 : It’s made up of two short words.

: It’s made up of two short words. Hint 3 : It’s a formal expression.

: It’s a formal expression. Hint 4: One of the words in the answer is “to.”

If you don’t want to see the final answer, stop scrolling now.

The answer to “your other question” is “ASTO.” It’s a formal way to say “referring to” or “about” to mention something said earlier in a conversation. It’s short and simple but not often used in daily conversation, which is why many people, including me, struggled to find it today.

Full list of answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword

Here are the answers to all the clues in the June 25 NYT Mini Crossword. If you don’t want to see the answers, stop reading now because the section below has the complete answers, not hints. Only keep reading if you want to see the final answers to the puzzle.

ACROSS

1A "___ your other question …" – ASTO

5A Bit of bird chatter – CHIRP

7A Apartment building with individually owned units – CONDO

8A Bit of bird chatter – TWEET

9A Many varsity sports captains: Abbr. – SRS

DOWN

1D Bank holding: Abbr. – ACCT

2D "Euphoria" or "Glee" – SHOW

3D Fork points – TINES

4D Purchase online, perhaps – ORDER

6D Vessels for cooking pasta – POTS

More word games to play after the NYT Mini Crossword

If you want to keep playing short and challenging word games like mini-crosswords, try Strands on the New York Times. It’s a word search puzzle where you can connect letters in any direction to form words, and these words must fit a theme, making it more complex. Sometimes, you might find words that aren’t part of the solution, which adds to the challenge. The grid is small, so it’s quick to play.

If you want more crosswords, wait for a new New York Times mini at 2am CT or check out other 5×5 mini-crosswords on the Washington Post or LA Times websites. The Sun also has mini-crosswords, but they are 7×7, so they’re a bit larger and more challenging, though still faster and shorter than regular crosswords.

