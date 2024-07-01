Image Credit: Bethesda
An empty NYT Mini Crossword board with a highlight on 5A.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Wrapped Indian garments NYT Crossword clue answer

I think it's clear why non-Indians will have trouble answering this NYT Crossword clue.
Published: Jul 1, 2024 06:48 am

The “Wrapped Indian clothes” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword is probably the hardest one to find the answer to. If you’re not familiar with Indian culture and haven’t worn these clothes, you might not know the word at all. If that’s you, I’m here to help.

I solved it by answering most of the across clues first since they were easier and faster to find. When I was missing just one letter of this clue, I used an old crossword trick to find the final answer and solve it. Here’s how you can do it too.

Hints to solve Wrapped Indian garments Crossword clue

The NYT Mini Crossword board of July 1 showing the answer to 5A.
Always answer the easy clues first. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: First, try to answer the 5, 6, and 7 across clues first. because they will give you a good start.
  • Hint 2: The garment is like a long dress to be worn around your body.
  • Hint 3: The word has an “i” that is sometimes spelled as “ee” instead.
  • Hint 4: The answer must be in plural form.

Be careful, the answer is below, so stop scrolling if you don’t want to see it yet.

The answer to the “wrapped Indian garments” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword is “SARIS.” It’s a long garment made of silk or cotton, mostly worn by women in Indian culture. You might have seen it before in Indian celebrations or depicted in movies and TV shows, but if you’re not part of this culture, it’s understandable that you don’t know its exact name.

Full list of answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you want to see all the answers for today’s NYT Mini from July 1, check the list below. I’ve listed all the final answers, so I give you no hints here. If you don’t want any spoilers, skip to the next section where I have more content for you.

ACROSS

  • 1A [How disappointing] – SIGH
  • 5A Larger relative of a kayak – CANOE
  • 6A Fire-starting crime – ARSON
  • 7A Dust ___ (tiny pests) – MITES
  • 8A “Golly!” … or 1-Across, in pig Latin – ISAY

DOWN

  • 1D Wrapped Indian garments – SARIS
  • 2D App with a camera in its logo, informally – INSTA
  • 3D Like the texture of a roasted marshmallow – GOOEY
  • 4D They’re often laying around a farm – HENS
  • 5D Top worn for layering, for short – CAMI

Best word games to play after the NYT Mini Crossword

I might be biased, but I really enjoy my morning routine of word puzzles. After finishing the NYT Mini, I always play Strands on the NYT too. I love the twists they add to word search games, and I find their themes funny and challenging. Even when you understand the theme and the words to look for, it’s still a bit tricky because you have to connect letters in any direction. I also enjoy the LA Times and Washington Post minis because they have small 5×5 grids like the NYT. Sometimes, if I have the time and patience, I do The Sun’s puzzle too. They are slightly larger with a 7×7 grid, still smaller than regular crosswords but a bit bigger than the NYT minis.

If you want to keep playing the NYT Minis, you’ll have to wait until tomorrow morning because the puzzle refreshes every day at 2 am CT. You can’t play another Mini until then.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo is senior guides writer and strategist at Dot Esports. He's been working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since 6 years old and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now writing strategy and quests guides for several mobile and PC titles.