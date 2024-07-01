Wrapped Indian garments NYT Crossword clue answer

The “Wrapped Indian clothes” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword is probably the hardest one to find the answer to. If you’re not familiar with Indian culture and haven’t worn these clothes, you might not know the word at all. If that’s you, I’m here to help.

I solved it by answering most of the across clues first since they were easier and faster to find. When I was missing just one letter of this clue, I used an old crossword trick to find the final answer and solve it. Here’s how you can do it too.

Hints to solve Wrapped Indian garments Crossword clue

Always answer the easy clues first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: First, try to answer the 5, 6, and 7 across clues first. because they will give you a good start.

Hint 2: The garment is like a long dress to be worn around your body.

Hint 3: The word has an "i" that is sometimes spelled as "ee" instead.

Hint 4: The answer must be in plural form.

Be careful, the answer is below, so stop scrolling if you don’t want to see it yet.

The answer to the “wrapped Indian garments” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword is “SARIS.” It’s a long garment made of silk or cotton, mostly worn by women in Indian culture. You might have seen it before in Indian celebrations or depicted in movies and TV shows, but if you’re not part of this culture, it’s understandable that you don’t know its exact name.

Full list of answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you want to see all the answers for today’s NYT Mini from July 1, check the list below. I’ve listed all the final answers, so I give you no hints here. If you don’t want any spoilers, skip to the next section where I have more content for you.

ACROSS

1A [How disappointing] – SIGH

[How disappointing] – SIGH 5A Larger relative of a kayak – CANOE

Larger relative of a kayak – CANOE 6A Fire-starting crime – ARSON

Fire-starting crime – ARSON 7A Dust ___ (tiny pests) – MITES

Dust ___ (tiny pests) – MITES 8A “Golly!” … or 1-Across, in pig Latin – ISAY

DOWN

1D Wrapped Indian garments – SARIS

Wrapped Indian garments – SARIS 2D App with a camera in its logo, informally – INSTA

App with a camera in its logo, informally – INSTA 3D Like the texture of a roasted marshmallow – GOOEY

Like the texture of a roasted marshmallow – GOOEY 4D They’re often laying around a farm – HENS

They’re often laying around a farm – HENS 5D Top worn for layering, for short – CAMI

Best word games to play after the NYT Mini Crossword

I might be biased, but I really enjoy my morning routine of word puzzles. After finishing the NYT Mini, I always play Strands on the NYT too. I love the twists they add to word search games, and I find their themes funny and challenging. Even when you understand the theme and the words to look for, it’s still a bit tricky because you have to connect letters in any direction. I also enjoy the LA Times and Washington Post minis because they have small 5×5 grids like the NYT. Sometimes, if I have the time and patience, I do The Sun’s puzzle too. They are slightly larger with a 7×7 grid, still smaller than regular crosswords but a bit bigger than the NYT minis.

If you want to keep playing the NYT Minis, you’ll have to wait until tomorrow morning because the puzzle refreshes every day at 2 am CT. You can’t play another Mini until then.

