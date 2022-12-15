Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘V’ in the middle

Wordle is a simple game, but it’s normal to need help because the difficulty level of the challenge changes every day depending on which word was chosen as the correct answer.

Generally speaking, the most important moment in a Wordle game is the first attempt. That’s because it’s the only time the player doesn’t have any hints to guide their guess. So it’s common for many players to look for the best word options to start with Wordle.

There are many good options and everyone needs to choose the one that suits them best. Many players like to use words like “AUDIO” or “ADIEU” as they contain a lot of vowels, which makes it easier to find a hint as most answers will also contain at least one vowel.

Other players prefer to choose words that will exclude a greater amount of possibilities for the next guess. For this, it is important to also consider the gray letters that indicate their absence in the correct answer. Starting with words that contain the most common letters, such as “SLATE” or “CARTE”, allows players to eliminate many gray letter response options they encounter, in addition to the yellow letter hints.

If you’ve already used your first guess and only found the presence of the letter “V” in the third position of the correct answer, here is a list of five-letter words with “V” in the middle to help you choose the next guess.

Five-letter words with ‘V’ in the middle to try on Wordle