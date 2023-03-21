Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘UG’

Wordle is an excellent game for exercising your mind, as it challenges your ability to come up with five-letter words and much more.

Even if you’re a more casual player, you can still enjoy guessing words in Wordle without any pressure to compete with friends or beat the clock. Meanwhile, other players prefer to delve deeper into the game’s complexities and explore all the possibilities.

Learning the best strategies for guessing words in Wordle is just one way to enhance your gameplay. Since the first attempt is the only one without any clues, it’s the most crucial and can set the tone for the rest of the game.

But there are also other ways to play Wordle. For example, if you haven’t turned on Hard Mode, you can turn it into a kind of anagram game. This may not be the most efficient method, but it can provide a fun change of pace for bored players or a quick escape for those with limited time before the secret word changes.

If you prepare a list of words that utilize as many different letters as possible, you can often fill in most of the blanks quickly, leaving just one or two attempts to rearrange clues from previous guesses. For instance, a list of words like “FAINT,” “CHEVY,” “SWORD,” and “PLUMB” would give you two attempts and check twenty letters.

This method increases your chances of seeing five different yellow letters on the screen, compared to using a list of five words that test all twenty-five letters. There’s no guarantee your list will include the correct answer, but it’s a promising strategy.

If you just discovered today’s answer has “UG” in it, but don’t know what to guess next, here’s a list of five-letter words that might help.

Five-letter words with ‘UG’ to try on Wordle