Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘R’ and ending in ‘E’

Wordle is a simple game, but players can study it in depth to try to understand the best ways to play, even if sometimes extra help is needed.

In the search for the best word to start in Wordle (the only time when players do not have any other tips), it is common to use many vowels. That’s why the word that most started Wordle games throughout last year was “ADIEU”. It’s a good example of getting hints on the first try as it contains the two most common vowels in Wordle answers, “A” and “E.”

On the other hand, some players like to think differently and choose to use the first two attempts to get as much information as possible. Of course, most of the time it is not possible to do this using the hard mode unless the first word has no letter present in the answer. A popular word pair is “DARNS” and “LETCH”, while not having many vowels it’s perfect for figuring out some of the more common consonants.

Players who like Hard mode can try starting with the word “DEALT”, which is the best word to start this mode with according to the New York Times WordleBot.

If you need help deciding what to guess next after discovering the correct answer to today’s Wordle quiz has the letter “R” and ends in “E”, here is a list of five-letter words with those letters to guess. to help you.

Five-letter words with ‘R’ and ending in ‘E’ to try on Wordle