Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘O’, ‘R’, and ‘T’

It is common for many Wordle players to finish their daily games quickly, in less than ten minutes. However, it is also common for many players to feel stuck without knowing which word uses the letters of the hints they have already found.

To help with Wordle games there are a number of tips and tricks, the most common being the first word choice. A word with common letters can make it easier to figure out the correct answer, which is why surveys and tools like WordleBot help players by pointing out some of the best words to start with.

The first attempt is the only one in which the player does not have any tips, so its relevance is usually greater than the subsequent attempts. According to WordleBot, the best words to start Wordle with are “CRANE,” “SLATE,” “TRACE,” “SLANT,” and “CRATE.” Even if the player does not find any yellow hint, which is extremely rare, it is possible to be sure that the answer is part of a much smaller group of possibilities.

If you used your first few guesses and found that today’s correct answer contains more letters “O,” “R,” and “T,” but don’t know what to guess next, here is a list of five-letter words with those letters to help you.

Five-letter words with ‘O’, ‘R’, and ‘T’ to try on Wordle