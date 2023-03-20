Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘O’ in the middle and ending in ‘E’

Wordle is a popular daily game that challenges players to guess a new five-letter word each day using only six attempts. The game only provides players with the letters present in their previously guessed words as hints.

While the game’s rules are simple, players can use various strategies to solve the puzzle. One common approach is to try all vowels in the first two attempts and use words with many vowels to determine which vowels are in the correct answer.

Another strategy involves using common letters and positions where the letters are frequently found. Words like “SLATE” and “CARES” can help reduce the possible answers to just a few hundred.

A riskier strategy involves testing most letters of the alphabet and leaving the last attempts to organize the information found. However, players should use this strategy with caution, as there may be repeated letters or similar words that can fit together. It is necessary to use a list of words with non-repeating letters like “FAINT,” “CHEVY,” “SWORD,” and “PLUMB.” With only two attempts left, players must be careful in the last attempts.

Despite its simplicity, Wordle offers an engaging challenge to players and encourages them to develop creative problem-solving skills.

If you just managed to figure out that today’s answer has the letter “O” in the third position and ends with the letter “E,” and you don’t know what to guess next, here’s a list of five-letter words to help you figure it out.

Five-letter words with ‘O’ in the middle and ending in ‘E’ to try on Wordle