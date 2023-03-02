Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘O’ and ‘V’

Even though it’s a game with rules that are easy to understand and simple to play, Wordle can present some difficulties depending on what was the correct answer chosen by the game editor that day, but there are some tips and tricks that can make things easier.

Since the first try is the only one that doesn’t have any hints available, many players like to choose a favorite word to start with, thinking of ways to get started by finding hints on the first try. Examples of good words are “AUDIO,” for players who like to use a lot of vowels, or “SLATE,” for those who prefer a more systematic approach, using some of the most common letters among Wordle’s possible answers.

It is always necessary to keep in mind any answer may contain repeated letters. To avoid wasting attempts for nothing, the ideal is to keep in mind some words that use some of the letters in yellow doubled, mainly the vowels.

Finally, whenever you’re thinking about your next attempt, it’s best to choose the most common words before lesser-known or used words, as these are more likely to be the correct answer.

If you still haven’t found today’s answer and all you know is it contains the letters “O” and “V,” here’s a list of five-letter words that contain “O” and “V”, sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words with ‘O’ and ‘V’ to try on Wordle