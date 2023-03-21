Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘O’ and starting with ‘T’

Wordle’s popularity led to the creation of several fan-made versions of the game that involve guessing words in a fixed number of attempts.

Some versions are similar to Wordle, but require guessing a larger number of words simultaneously. The most well-known of these are Dordle, Quordle, and Octordle, which challenge players to guess two, four, and eight words, respectively, in more attempts than the original Wordle. More eccentric versions also exist, like Sedordle and Duotrigordle, which involve guessing 16 and 32 words, respectively. Although they may seem strange, they’re still fun to play, and all these versions have randomized answers, allowing players to play multiple times a day.

Other creators have used the Wordle formula in unique ways. For example, some games ask players to guess songs, as with Heardle. Others involve guessing things based on their characteristics, rather than their names, as is the case with Squirdle, where players guess Pokémon by generation, size, weight, and type.

If the original version of Wordle only gave you hints about the letter “T” at the beginning and the letter “O” still not in the correct position, then here is a list of five letter words with those characteristics to help you out.

Five-letter words with ‘O’ and starting with ‘T’ to try on Wordle