Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘O’ and starting with ‘F’

Wordle can be used to entertain and practice vocabulary for your players while challenging them to discover a new secret word each day. Each of these answers can be a new word in the player’s vocabulary and if the game’s hard mode is activated, it is common that some research is required during the guesses; players need to use the confirmed letters in the previous words in the following attempts.

Wordle becomes much easier when the answer is a word the player already knows, as these words come to mind more easily in the guessing process.

In other cases, there are tips and tricks that can help any player to discover a word they are not familiar with. Word lists can introduce the player to unfamiliar words, expanding their vocabulary for future Wordle games.

Some very useful winning strategies involve always starting with the same words. Many players start with lots of vowels, others try to use common letters in their attempts. Regardless, start with any word if you want to vary the vocabulary further.

If after your first attempts only the letter “F” at the beginning and a yellow “O” was revealed, here is a list of five-letter words starting with “F” and having “O” in different positions to help you out. They are organized in alphabetical order to make it easier to search by following the letters already eliminated from the correct answer.

Five-letter words with ‘O’ and starting with ‘F’ to try on Wordle