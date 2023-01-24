Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘N’ and ‘T’

Wordle may be a simple game, but its success is proof it’s exciting. Many players even research the best ways to improve at Wordle.

One of the most common strategies is to start using words with many vowels. But even though this has a good chance of revealing a colored letter on the first few tries, it usually means the player needs to repeat one of those vowels unnecessarily.

Starting with words with a mix of common vowels and consonants is a more productive strategy in the long run. Words like “CARES”, “SLATE”, and “CRATE” are perfect for this, because, in addition to using some of the most common letters, it also places them in common positions, increasing the chances of getting a green letter on the first try.

If you’ve already used your first few tries and only found the correct answer has the letters “N” and “T”, here’s a list that might help you.

Five-letter words with ‘N’ and ‘T’ to try on Wordle