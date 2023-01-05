Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘K’, ‘L’, and ‘S’

Whenever you're in doubt about what to guess next, check out our list.

Wordle may seem like an easy game, but guessing five-letter words can be more challenging than it looks, so players often need a little extra help occasionally.

All players have the same six attempts to get the correct answer, so it’s very important to think before each attempt. The letters used are colored to indicate which ones are present in the answer, acting as hints for the players.

If you only managed to figure out the correct answer has the letters “K”, “L”, and “S”, then here is a list of words that may help you continue.

Five-letter words with ‘K’, ‘L’, and ‘S’ to try on Wordle