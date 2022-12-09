Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ and ending in ‘D’

Wordle became a hit very quickly, and other fan-made versions of the game soon followed, each bringing its own unique element.

Dordle, Quordle are some of the favorites. Both have the same basic rules, but change the objective of the player who needs to find multiple answers at the same time, using the same attempts. In Dordle you need to find two secret words, while in Quordle, the target is four. Each one has a greater number of attempts according to the number of words the player needs to guess. They even created a Duotrigordle, with 32 words.

Other versions were created to suit players who like other themes or franchises. Squirdle is perfect for Pokémon fans, it’s even possible to guess the new creatures of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet generations. Gamedle is for video game fans in general, as it is necessary to guess what the secret game is according to pieces of the game’s cover. None of these use colored letters as hints, and are good variations for players who are tired of Wordle.

And of course, Heardle is back, now powered by Spotify and making players guess what song is playing according to snippets that get bigger with each try.

If you need help with the original Wordle, you may have discovered that the secret answer ends with the letter “D” and has the letter “I” somewhere. In this case, here are some five-letter words with these settings, sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words with ‘I’ and ending in ‘D’ to try on Wordle