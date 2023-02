Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘G’ and ‘S’

Wordle may seem like an easy game at first glance, but players who think that way don’t play Wordle for too many days in a row, as there’s always a day with a big challenge.

Those who are more dedicated end up researching the best words to start with, and even though most people start with words with lots of vowels, other players have found that statistically, words like “SLATE”, “CARTE”, and “SLANT” are more effective.

This is because they use some of the most common letters to be found in Wordle’s answers. That is, even if they are not present in the correct answer, they are great tips on what words not to use next.

Related: Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’, ‘E’, and ‘S’

If you’re trying to figure out the answer after finding the letters “G” and “S”, here’s a list of five-letter words with “G” and “S” to help you decide what to guess next.

Five-letter words with ‘G’ and ‘S’ to try on Wordle