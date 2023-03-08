Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’, ‘G’, and ‘R’

Wordle is a game that offers both relaxation and challenge. To win, you must guess the secret word of the day in six attempts or less. However, the only clues provided are the letters of the words that have been tried before.

For those seeking casual fun, Wordle is the perfect game due to its speed and accessibility. It can be played virtually anywhere, on both PC and mobile devices, just by accessing the New York Times website.

On the other hand, serious players prioritize their scores and strategies. There are countless discussions and debates on the best strategies to use when playing Wordle, and these players typically aim to maintain a winning streak by playing daily.

One effective strategy for consistently winning is to guess words with the most vowels in the first attempts. This approach quickly helps you identify which vowels are present in the secret word, allowing for more strategic guessing in the following attempts.

Another less common strategy is useful for players prioritizing speed over accuracy. By using as many different letters as possible in each attempt, players can more quickly eliminate possibilities and narrow down potential answers. One helpful sequence of words to try is “FAINT,” “CHEVY,” “PLUMB,” and “SWORD.”

If you only managed to figure out the presence of the letters “E,” “G,” and “R” in the correct answer but don’t know what to guess next, here’s a list of five-letter words with those letters to help you decide.

Five-letter words with ‘E’, ‘G’, and ‘R’ to try on Wordle