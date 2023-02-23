Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’ and starting with ‘V’

Whenever a new word is chosen by the Wordle editor it is likely to be more difficult than usual, hindering many players from maintaining their winning streaks.

The best strategy to follow and not get caught off guard by a difficult answer is to use common letters the first time around. That way, even if some of the letters are not present, the player will know those letters are not in the correct answer. Words like “SLATE” and “CARES” are perfect for this.

If you just found out the correct answer has the letter “E” and starts with “V”, but you don’t know what to guess next, here’s a list of five-letter words that might help.

Five-letter words with ‘E’ and starting with ‘V’ to try on Wordle