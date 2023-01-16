Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘C,’ ‘O,’ and ‘R’

Wordle has many players looking for the best words to use in their matches in order to win them more easily. While it’s true that it’s possible to win starting with any word, sometimes help is needed to get better results.

As much as winning is the same result as using three or six attempts, part of the fun of the game is being able to share good results with friends and family on social networks. This means each attempt has greater importance.

Many of the players looking for word-optimized options to get started with Wordle end up discovering some similar results. The words “SLATE”, “CRANE”, and “TRACE” are great choices, because they all have some of the most common letters to be found in Wordle answers so you can eliminate hundreds of possibilities quickly.

After getting the hints on the first try, keep thinking about which letters are the most common ones that haven’t been tested yet to formulate your next guess. Using this strategy, it will be easier to find the answer using fewer guesses, even though it may take more time to formulate each guess.

If you’ve already used your first few tries and only found the correct answer has the letters “C,” “O,” and “R,” but you still don’t know their positions, here is a list of five-letter words with “C,” “O,” and “R” in different positions you can use to decide your next attempts.

Five-letter words with ‘C’, ‘O’, and ‘R’ to try on Wordle