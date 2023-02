Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘AG’

It’s not always easy to figure out the correct answer when playing Wordle. Despite a simple objective, extra difficulties can add up and make players need extra help.

In addition to being able to find duplicate letters, another common problem is having to guess very similar words that are only missing one letter. This is an even bigger problem when playing Hard mode, as it is mandatory to use all the letters already found in previous attempts, so it is not possible to use a word with different letters to test them all at once.

The best way to avoid getting trapped in this kind of situation is to use very few vowels at first and instead focus on using very common letters. That way you can find good hints quickly and have extra attempts to risk a few extra letters.

If you need help deciding what to guess next after discovering that the correct answer has “AG”, here is a list of five-letter words with “AG” to help you decide. Remember to always start with words you already know or that are more common, as they have a better chance of being the correct answer for the day.

Five-letter words with ‘AG’ to try on Wordle