Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’, ‘O’, and ‘R’

Wordle is a simple game that doesn’t usually give its players a lot of work, but some days can present more complicated challenges. It’s normal to need a little extra help on these more difficult days.

Often when the correct answer has repeated letters it becomes more difficult to guess correctly. This happens because the hints do not help to demonstrate that any of the letters will be repeated. So many players may believe that there is still one letter left to be discovered when in fact they have already found them all, but one is repeated.

The best strategy to avoid these difficulties is to always keep in mind guessing words that can greatly reduce the list of possible answers. This involves words with ordinary letters, as they are the most valuable whether they appear in yellow or gray.

Words like “SLATE”, “CARES”, “CRATE” are great examples of how to use common letters in positions that have a high chance of revealing a green letter.

If you’ve already used your first attempts and are looking for alternatives to five-letter words with the letters “A”, “O”, and “R”, here is a list that might help you.

Five-letter words with ‘A’, ‘O’, and ‘R’ to try on Wordle