Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ in the middle and starting with ‘S’

Wordle has a simple goal, but each player can reach it in different and sometimes unusual ways.

Many players start a game of Wordle using words like “AUDIO” or “ADIEU”, as they have many vowels and this can indicate which vowels the player should look for in his next attempts. Starting with words like “SLATE” or “CARES” which have many common letters is often the best way to eliminate many possibilities on the first try.

But there are also players who prefer to start with pairs of words, rather than focusing on just one, in order to eliminate ten different letter options.

Or even, players who use almost all attempts with totally different letters. This practically turns Wordle into an anagram game, as the odds are high that every letter in the answer will at least turn yellow.

Of course, these latter methods are not allowed in Hard mode, where the game forces players to repeat letters that have already been entered as part of the correct answer, but they are still fun ways to play.

If you’ve already used your first few tries and only found the correct answer starts with the letter “S” and has the letter “A” in the middle position, here’s a list that might help you.

Five-letter words with ‘A’ in the middle and starting with ‘S’ to try on Wordle