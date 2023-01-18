Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’, ‘D’, and ‘R’

Wordle has many regular players who visit the New York Times website every day and share their results via social media.

Even though a large part of the players may have already decided their favorite strategies, this repetition can end up making the game a little monotonous. It is possible to use several strategies to vary the way of playing Wordle. While one of the most common strategies is to use words that contain many vowels, like “AUDIO” and “ADIEU”, other players try to start with words that have many common letters.

Some of the most common letters among Wordle’s correct answers are “C”, “S”, “L”, “R” and the vowels “A” and “E”. That makes words like “SLATE”, “CARES”, or “ARISE” all great options to start with.

But it’s important to remember it’s possible to win starting with any type of word, so players can always choose randomly each day, or use their favorite words.

Related: Wordle Game Help: 5 letter words with ‘A’ in the middle

Regardless of the chosen strategy, help will sometimes be needed. If you used your first few tries and only found that the secret word of the day has the letters “A”, “D”, and “R”, here are some five-letter words with those letters, sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words with ‘A’, ‘D’, and ‘R’ to try on Wordle