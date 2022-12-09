Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’, ‘D’, and ‘I’

Wordle has already been more than a year since its launch, and many players still perform its challenges daily. It’s simple and quick matches are perfect to start a day.

Wordle encourages its players to share their results on social media. All it takes is one click to copy your results in text format, which can then be pasted into virtually any type of text boxes, such as Twitter, Discord, or even Instagram.

The best part is it doesn’t contain spoilers for responses, so those who haven’t played it need not fear seeing how their friends do before they play.

To this day, one of the strategies most used by players around the world is to start with words that have many vowels, such as “AUDIO” or “ADIEU”. The chances of finding a letter colored this way are very high, even though it still leaves room for many possible answers.

The best way to reduce the number of possibilities is to use words that contain the most common letters, as this way it is possible to eliminate many possibilities at once, even if none of the letters used first are present in the correct answer.

Related: Wordle Game Help: 5 letter words with ‘A’ in the middle

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found the correct answer has the letters “A”, “D”, and “I”, but you don’t know their positions, here are some five-letter words with those letters, sorted alphabetically so that you have less work to do by filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘A’, ‘D’, and ‘I’ to try on Wordle