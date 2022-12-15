Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and ending in ‘L’

Wordle has thousands of active players every day who try to find a five-letter secret word and often post their results on social media.

Each Wordle player helps feed the WordleBot, the New York Times Wordle assistant, with relevant information that will be shared with all players who subscribe to some form of the New York Times website.

WordleBot offers several tools in order to help players in their next Wordle games. It offers a word-by-word analysis of the player’s game and points out better options whenever it finds pertinent information.

In addition, it also compares player data with the entire player database. This means it shows how well a player did compare to others and reveals which words are most used.

There are still other functions available for subscribers interested in improving their efficiency when playing Wordle.

Related: How to solve Wordle puzzles: Words with ‘A’, and ‘I’ on them

If you need a little extra help before finishing your daily challenge and after finding out that the correct answer ends with “L” and has the letter “A” in some position, here is a list that might help you.

Five-letter words with ‘A’ and ending in ‘L’ to try on Wordle