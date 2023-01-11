Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘S’ and containing ‘A’ and ‘E’

Wordle has countless players asking themselves each day which five-letter word they should start guessing with in order to have the best chance of guessing the correct answer before their six guesses run out.

Different searches have been done over time trying to define the best definitive word to start guessing in Wordle. Many bots are designed to play Wordle an incalculable number of times and thus gather the most accurate statistical data possible. More recently, WordleBot, which uses real match data from the New York Times, has also begun to contribute to this quest.

One of the most constant results among all these different sources is the word “SLATE”. The union of common letters between Wordle’s possible answers with equally effective positioning makes it one of the best words to start with, under different metrics.

If you started your daily Wordle challenge using the word “SLATE” and found the answer starts with the letter “S” but also has the letters “A” and “E,” without knowing their positions, here is a list of five-letter words to help you decide your next attempt.

All words in this list are valid for Wordle, and even if they are not the correct answer, they can help you find more hints. Don’t forget to always start with the ones that are most common to you, as they are more likely to be correct.

Five-letter words starting with ‘S’ and containing ‘A’ and ‘E’ to try on Wordle