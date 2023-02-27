Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘R’ and ‘W’

The best strategies for playing Wordle vary from player to player, but many agree on two predominant ways to play, according to the statistics of the New York Times.

The most common way to start Wordle is by using words with a lot of vowels. In this case, all these players seek to get yellow letters as quickly as possible and only then begin to narrow down the possible answers.

However, probably the most efficient way is to use words with the most common letters, including consonants. This way a player can reduce the possible answers much more in a single attempt, making the task of finding the correct answer much easier.

There are even players who prefer to use two initial words with completely different letters to further reduce the possible answers, but of course, it will not always be possible to do this if the hard mode is activated.

If you’ve already used your first few tries and only found the secret answer contains the letters “R” and “W,” but still haven’t figured out their correct positions, here’s a list of five letter words with “R” and “W,” arranged in alphabetical order.

Five-letter words starting with ‘R’ and ‘W’ to try on Wordle