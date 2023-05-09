Wordle still remains popular with millions of players across the globe. The game is a part of many people’s daily routines at this point.

Today, on May 9, 2023, players are struggling more than usual with answer No. 689. The answer doesn’t feature any difficult letters and it’s not a particularly uncommon word, but the spelling is where most players are getting tripped up.

If you’ve gotten some of the letters correct in Wordle No. 689 and are viewing this guide, then you likely know that the word begins with “CO” and ends with “A.” Of course, there aren’t many words with that letter structure, and some players might not have too many guesses left. If you want to ensure you keep your streak going in Wordle, then you can look below for all of the possible words that start with “CO” and end with “A.”

Five-letter words starting with “CO” and ending with an “A”

As far as we can tell, there are only 13 words that have this specific letter structure in the English language that would be considered Wordle answers. You can see all of those words listed below. We can confirm that one of the words below is the correct answer for Wordle No. 689 as well.

coala

cobia

cobra

cobza

cocoa

colza

comma

conga

conia

copra

coria

costa

cotta

Obviously, there are some more common words on this list than others. I personally had not heard of several of these words, so players should start with the words they have heard more often when trying to guess the right answer for Wordle No. 689.