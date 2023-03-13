Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘BL’

At first glance, Wordle may appear to be a simple game, but there’s more to it than meets the eye. While some players enjoy using the coolest words they can think of and then narrowing down their options, others take a more analytical approach. For them, the real fun is in studying the game to determine the best strategies.

Many players use programs to play Wordle repeatedly, collecting data on which strategies work best. According to some reviews, the most effective words to start with are those that use common letters found among the possible answers, such as “SLATE,” “CRATE,” or “CARES.”

However, not all players rely on this approach. Some prefer to search for different strategies, such as identifying the best pair of words to begin with, sacrificing one attempt to gain more accurate information for subsequent tries. In Wordle, there’s always room for experimentation and strategic thinking.

Related: Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and E in them

Regardless of your strategy, if you need help figuring out the answer and all you know is it has the letters “BL” at the beginning, here’s a list of five-letter words starting with “BL,” arranged in alphabetical order.

Five-letter words starting with ‘BL’ to try on Wordle