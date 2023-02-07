Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘LE’

Wordle is an easy game to learn and many players play it every day around the world. However, there are times when it becomes really difficult, especially when repeated letters are present in the correct answer.

This happens because of the way hints are made available to players. Each guess attempt has its letters colored to indicate if such letters are present or not in the correct answer and in which positions. One of the most common ways to get a good result is by testing several different letters at once. But when there is a repeated letter in the answer it can backfire on the player.

If a letter turns green, the player tends to believe they don’t need to keep testing that letter in other positions. If the letter turns yellow they probably won’t try to use it in the same position. However, to find a repeated letter it is necessary to do the counterintuitive—test a letter twice in the same word and get the position of one of them right. That way the hints will show a green and a yellow letter. If only the green one was correct, the yellow one would be gray.

The best way to get around this problem is to use common letters in your guesses to eliminate as many possible answers quickly.

Related: Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and E in them

If you only found the letters “LE” at the end of the correct answer and don’t know what to guess next, here is a list of words that might help you decide.

Five-letter words ending in ‘LE’ to try on Wordle