Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A blank crossword between an emoji of pills with a clue underneath.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Word after party or prescription’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you're stuck on today's New York Times Mini Crossword, we can help you crack the codes.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Oct 17, 2024 03:47 am

If you’re struggling to complete today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle and are stuck on the “Word after party or prescription” clue, we’re here to help.

Recommended Videos

“Word after party of prescription” NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 17) clue hints and answers

A screenshot of a crossword with a clue highlighted.
Fill the gaps. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It starts with a “D.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with a “G.”
  • Hint 3: It contains one vowel.
  • Hint 4: They can treat illness.

The answer to the “Word after party or prescription” clue in the Oct. 17 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “DRUG.” A medical professional prescribes prescription drugs to treat illness, while party drugs are often illegal and are taken recreationally.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 17 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A Human’s cousin — APE
  • 4A Word after party or prescription — DRUG
  • 5A With the circled letters (literally!), two options when riding an elevator — GOING
  • 6A Gobsmacks — AWE
  • 7A Show on which Bowen Yang plays J.D. Vance, for short — SNL

Down

  • 1D The Little Mermaid’s name — ARIEL
  • 2D Plays on words — PUNS
  • 3D [blank] + flour = pasta dough — EGG
  • 5D Electric vehicle’s lack — GAS

How difficult was the clue “Word after part or prescription?”

The prescription part of the clue was the biggest giveaway and immediately steered me in the right direction, though it helped that I’d already added the name of The Little Mermaid, which made it clear the word I needed had “R” as a second letter. I’m rating this clue one out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re keen to give your brain more of a workout, the New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee are great options. Alternatively, head to the LA Times or Washington Post for other Mini Crosswords to tackle. There are plenty of options.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv