‘Word after party or prescription’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you’re struggling to complete today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle and are stuck on the “Word after party or prescription” clue, we’re here to help.
“Word after party of prescription” NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 17) clue hints and answers
- Hint 1: It starts with a “D.”
- Hint 2: It ends with a “G.”
- Hint 3: It contains one vowel.
- Hint 4: They can treat illness.
The answer to the “Word after party or prescription” clue in the Oct. 17 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “DRUG.” A medical professional prescribes prescription drugs to treat illness, while party drugs are often illegal and are taken recreationally.
All clues and answers from the Oct. 17 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle
Across
- 1A Human’s cousin — APE
- 4A Word after party or prescription — DRUG
- 5A With the circled letters (literally!), two options when riding an elevator — GOING
- 6A Gobsmacks — AWE
- 7A Show on which Bowen Yang plays J.D. Vance, for short — SNL
Down
- 1D The Little Mermaid’s name — ARIEL
- 2D Plays on words — PUNS
- 3D [blank] + flour = pasta dough — EGG
- 5D Electric vehicle’s lack — GAS
How difficult was the clue “Word after part or prescription?”
The prescription part of the clue was the biggest giveaway and immediately steered me in the right direction, though it helped that I’d already added the name of The Little Mermaid, which made it clear the word I needed had “R” as a second letter. I’m rating this clue one out of five.
Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword
If you’re keen to give your brain more of a workout, the New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee are great options. Alternatively, head to the LA Times or Washington Post for other Mini Crosswords to tackle. There are plenty of options.
Published: Oct 17, 2024 03:47 am